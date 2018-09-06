Facility Management Software Company Xytech Expands European Footprint, Hires Principal Consultant for EMEA

Wednesday, September 5, 2018 — Munich, Germany, September 5, 2018 — Nearly five months after opening its Munich office, Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission industries, is continuing its expansion in the EMEA markets. According to Frank Altmeier, Director of Business Development EMEA, who was appointed last April to lead the efforts in Munich, Xytech has grown its user base in the region by approximately 30 percent, specifically in France and the French-speaking regions of Belgium and Switzerland.

“The entire idea behind the European office is to serve our customers through a local branch with their native language,” Altmeier explained. “As a result, our pipeline is running at historically high levels, and we are acquiring new contracts and earning new business at a level exceeding our expectations. Xytech’s blend of web- and cloud-based software, mobile UIs, best of breed facility management technology and professional services is a compelling offering for Europe”

Lakoutsi Appointed Principal Consultant - EMEA your soundscapes into shape

To facilitate this new growth, Xytech has added Triada Lakoutsi to the position of Principal Consultant for EMEA. Lakoutsi will oversee implementations across the region.

Lakoutsi has a background in broadcast, working for a major studio as a Senior Business Analyst and Project Operations Manager. In her new role, Lakoutsi is responsible for overseeing implementation of Xytech’s software, including its leading facility management system MediaPulse. Lakousi will adapt the flexible workflows across the MediaPulse Platform to client’s precise needs, oversee complex projects and help execute the strategic expansion plans for Xytech in Europe.

“I am thrilled to join the Xytech team,” Lakoutsi said. “MediaPulse is a key component of our client’s success and I love helping businesses improve their processes to meet today’s commercial realities. My experience at the studio has given me a unique perspective in blending complex workflows with rapid user acceptance. My goal for each client is to make the implementation process as smooth as possible so they can see a rapid return on investment.”

Lakoutsi is fluent in five languages, English, French, Greek, Italian and Swedish. This is key to communicating with staff and clients in the many different regions of EMEA.

“Triada is a crucial piece of the puzzle in our European strategy. Her background in the media business, her technical acuity and leadership skills are a potent combination. We are happy to have Triada as part of the team,” said Xytech’s Greg Dolan.

Xytech will be exhibiting at the upcoming IBC 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands from September 14-18, 2018. Located in Hall 6 Booth C22, Xytech will demo the 2018 release of its leading facilities management software MediaPulse, along with its latest subscription-based software Dash. Those interested in scheduling an appointment may contact Alexandra Kuipers at akuipers@xytechsystems.com, + 1 (818) 698-4958.

About Xytech Systems

For 30 years, the world’s premiere media companies have depended on Xytech to run their businesses. MediaPulse is the only end-to-end solution for the complete content lifecycle. MediaPulse provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities in a scalable platform-independent solution.

For more information, visit xytechsystems.com.