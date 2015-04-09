Volicon's New Observer OTT Gives Broadcasters a Powerful Tool for Monitoring of Quality of Experience for OTT Services

Observer OTT Makes It Easy to Verify Integrity of OTT Feeds as Consumed on Mobile Devices and to Test Apps Through Which Content Is Viewed

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- April 6, 2015 -- Volicon today announced the release of Observer OTT, an over-the-top (OTT) A/V service monitoring solution that offers broadcasters a way to capture content delivered over IP networks to smartphones, tablets, and computers and then verify the streams' integrity and compliance with the FCC's closed-captioning and loudness regulations. Volicon's OTT further helps to support troubleshooting and ensure quality of experience by allowing users to confirm that the apps used to access content are functioning properly.

"In response to media consumers' shift from watching movies and entertainment on television to viewing such content on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, the broadcast industry is slowly migrating to OTT," said Andrew Sachs, vice president of product management at Volicon. "At Volicon we've leveraged our lengthy history in developing advanced broadcast monitoring and logging systems to create a solution for efficient monitoring and troubleshooting of these OTT services. Eliminating the need for manual checking of numerous viewing devices, Volicon's OTT makes effective OTT service monitoring both feasible and affordable."

Volicon's OTT not only allows broadcasters to compare the content sent by the operator with those received via the target device, but also enables them to confirm the integrity of this content being consumed across geographically distributed locations, even when they have no access to the direct feed from the content delivery network (CDN).

The solution ingests content from variety of target mobile devices not only to provide a valuable look at how consumers experience streamed content, but also to supply recording history that speeds isolation and resolution of any quality issues for content viewed on any device. In addition to providing this true recording of services, OTT facilitates remote streaming and review, as well as compatibility of both unencrypted and encrypted content. Users thus can ensure that video-on-demand and linear services are available 24/7 at optimal quality, validate service level agreements with CDNs, confirm the presence of captioning, and determine that specialized apps are providing optimal quality of experience.

To simplify testing of streaming media applications across mobile devices and computers, the Volicon OTT user interacts with the actual devices and applications being examined. A series of scripts can be employed by OTT users to verify a variety of use cases.

Further information about Volicon's Observer(R) technology and the company's complete product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

