Content Discovery Still a Challenge for Streamers: Hub Study

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—TV viewers continue to find it challenging to find relevant programs in the fragmented universe of streaming content, according to new findings from Hub Entertainment Research.

The findings, laid out in the researcher’s annual “Conquering Content” study, show that although the public values having an abundance of choices, streamers still have work to do in helping viewers find relevant programs.

While viewers continue to seek out new shows, the study found, the operative word is “new.” What is regarded as “new to me” doesn’t necessarily mean watching a newly released program.

The research found 60% of “new favorite shows” discovered by viewers over the past year were older shows that already have multiple seasons, giving viewers a deep well of episodes to watch. Sixty-five percent of viewers age 16-34 are even more likely to be watching a favorite show that first came out before 2025.

The study also revealed that new shows remain hard to find and streamer recommendations are falling short. Editorial and algorithmic recommendations coming from streamers are far less effective at helping viewers find new favorites than personal recommendations, trailers, clips or traditional ads or promos.

The research found 46% percent of viewers say streamer recommendations deliver shows they like, while 54% say streamer recommendations are simply promoting new shows, regardless of their viewing preferences.

Viewers who can’t find something to watch turn to YouTube, the survey found. Nearly eight out of 10 YouTube users say they frequently or sometimes turn to YouTube when they can’t find something else to watch. Among viewers 16-34, the percentage is 90%.

“With so many choices, matching viewers to programs that fit their taste and mood continues to be one of the toughest tasks for TV providers,” said Jason Platt Zolov, study author and senior consultant at Hub. “But viewers love having tons of options and lean into old favorites as a way to keep watching until a new hit breaks through. Streamers that deliver a balance of those old gems with well-timed exclusive new content will breed the strongest loyalties from viewers.”

Findings are based on a survey conducted among 1,600 U.S. consumers age 16-74. Interviews were completed in October.

An excerpt of the new study is available here.