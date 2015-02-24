Triveni Digital 2015 NAB SHOW EXHIBITOR PREVIEW - Booth SU8802

At the 2015 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase advanced technologies that enable a better TV experience.

Always at the forefront of evolving technologies and industry standards, Triveni Digital is devoting substantial resources to the development of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The company's emerging products, at the 2015 NAB Show and beyond, will empower broadcasters to practically deploy new revenue-generating services for continued business growth.

At the show, Triveni Digital will introduce next-generation closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities for the StreamScope(R) RM-40 transport stream monitoring system to help broadcasters and MSOs comply with FCC 14-12. The company will also highlight the award-winning StreamScope MT-50 HDT real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool.

Also new at NAB will be a cloud-based version of GuideBuilder(R), which features a network-based PSIP carousel download that makes it easy and affordable to create EPG metadata for all DTV signals.

Key Products

Navigating New Technology Frontiers

An ever-increasing consumer demand for content anywhere, anytime, and on multiple devices is transforming the broadcast industry. As a result, technologies have advanced considerably since the original ATSC standard was developed more than 20 years ago.

To help broadcasters and operators address this new era of television, Triveni Digital is actively participating in the development of the next-generation television standard, ATSC 3.0, with Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's CSO, leading the charge as chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3).

Triveni Digital's emerging products will empower broadcasters to support new revenue-generating services such as:

-Interactivity and rich media

-Local ad insertion and addressable content delivery

-Advanced EPG and service guides

-Efficient content delivery by utilizing broadcast infrastructure

NEW Closed-Captioning Capabilities for the StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV Transport Stream Monitor

At the 2015 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will demonstrate next-generation closed-captioning monitoring and auditing capabilities for its market-leading StreamScope(R) RM-40 DTV transport stream monitoring system. Utilizing the StreamScope RM-40, broadcast operators can effectively monitor closed-caption information for multiple TV services in order to comply with FCC 14-12, the U.S. government's regulations for the provisioning of closed captions in television programming. By ensuring that all closed captions are accurate, synchronized, complete, and appropriately placed on-screen per FCC 14-12, the StreamScope RM-40 increases viewer satisfaction while helping TV operators avoid fines issued by the FCC for flagrant violations.

The StreamScope RM-40 platform supports multiple inputs, including QAM, ASI, GigE, 8-VSB, and SMPTE-310, enabling broadcast operators to continuously monitor EIA-608, EIA-708-E, SCTE 20, and SCTE 21 closed captions encoded in MPEG-2 and AVC (H.264) for linear video services. The new closed-captioning capabilities are available as a free software upgrade for existing customers with a service contract.

NEW StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT Transport Stream Analysis and Troubleshooting Tool

Triveni Digital will also highlight its award-winning StreamScope(R) MT-50 HDT real-time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. Designed to bring increased efficiency, ease of use, and quality control to broadcast operators, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features the most comprehensive MPEG analysis engine available, a 10 GigE interface option, and a 16:9 HD touch screen that can be controlled by finger or a touch pen.

Through the intuitive, browser-based user interface, the system displays video and audio thumbnails; QoS and bit rate graphs; crosstable analysis; and more, all in crystal-clear HD quality, making it the ideal tool for broadcasters looking to monitor and analyze multiple DTV transport streams and comply with worldwide standards to ensure a superior QoS. To detect inconsistent audio levels, the StreamScope MT-50 HDT features sophisticated CALM analysis with triggered recording functionality, enabling broadcasters to deliver a better audio experience to viewers while complying with FCC regulations.

GuideBuilder(R) 5 EPG Managed Cloud Service

At the 2015 NAB Show, Triveni Digital will showcase a cloud-based version of its industry-leading GuideBuilder(R) metadata generation platform. Leveraging GuideBuilder Cloud's Web-based user interface, centralized control and management capabilities, and network-based PSIP carousel download, broadcasters can easily and cost-effectively create electronic program guide metadata for all DTV signals. The turnkey solution can be used to handle listing inputs for both legacy ATSC and ATSC M/H, enabling broadcasters to deliver accurate PSIP data for DTV services on TVs and mobile DTV-enabled PCs, smartphones, and tablet devices -- all from a single, unified platform. By reducing hardware infrastructure, GuideBuilder Cloud lowers broadcasters' power and operational expenses. Freed from maintaining local listing services, technical personnel can focus on other more pressing tasks.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

