Arqiva Selects Thomson Video Networks' ViBE EM4000 Encoder for Major Upgrade of U.K. Terrestrial Broadcast Network

RENNES, France -- Aug. 21, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that Arqiva, a leading communications infrastructure and media services provider in the U.K., has deployed the award-winning ViBE(TM) EM4000 premium HD/SD encoder with the next-generation Flextream statistical multiplexer. Three new ViBE EM4000 platforms now provide DVB-T/T2 video compression for the latest upgrade of the Arqiva Digital Terrestrial TV Platform, enabling Arqiva Services to launch new TV channels on its existing multiplex while also introducing a new high-definition multiplex.

"When we signed up for the challenge of not only expanding our existing channel offering, but introducing a brand-new HD multiplex, we did so knowing the ViBE EM4000 would deliver the required performance gains," said Stephen Foden, Arqiva Services' head of multiplex engineering. "The EM4000 has provided us with the expansion capability that we were looking for on our MPEG-2 SD services. It has surpassed our expectations, ensuring we're now able to launch more HD services than we had originally planned. We believe the Thomson Video Networks technology roadmap will be a key enabler for Arqiva as we further expand our business over the coming years. The collaboration between Thomson Video Networks and Arqiva has been excellent and they have proven to be the ideal technology partner for this project."

As a complete DVB-S2, QAM, ATSC, and DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content, the ViBE EM4000 offers the highest density in the industry. The encoder supports up to eight HD MPEG-4 AVC channels in a 1-RU chassis with many advanced features including embedded audio and subtitle transcoding. This performance and feature set combination makes it ideal for a wide range of broadcast applications including satellite, terrestrial, cable, and IP television.

"We are honored to be partnering with Arqiva, one of the U.K.'s leading providers of terrestrial broadcasting services, for its major channel expansion of the Digital Terrestrial TV Platform," said Darren Palmer, managing director Northern Europe, Thomson Video Networks. "Customers such as Arqiva choose the EM4000 because its outstanding compression performance enables them to deliver a larger number of revenue-generating channels without compromising on video quality."

About Arqiva

Arqiva, the communications infrastructure and media services company, operates at the heart of the broadcast, satellite and mobile communications markets.

The company is at the forefront of network solutions and services in the digital world. Arqiva provides much of the infrastructure behind television, radio, satellite and wireless communications in the UK. Customers include major broadcasters such as the BBC, ITV, BSkyB and the independent radio groups, major telco providers including the UK's four mobile network operators, and the emergency services.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

