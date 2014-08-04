AES Announces Free Exhibition Registration and Special Hotel Packages for Upcoming 137th AES Convention in Los Angeles

New York, NY, July 29, 2014 - If it’s about audio, it’s at AES!, and registration is now open to attend the biggest audio event of the year – the AES137 Convention in Los Angeles, California. The AES is gearing up to take over the Los Angeles Convention Center, October 9-12, 2014, located in the revitalized L.A. Live entertainment district. From an audio, entertainment and technology market standpoint, Los Angeles has much to draw upon including recording studios, post-production facilities, television and broadcast, film, live sound, international electronic and print media, gaming, tech/web development, and more – all in a city that boasts a large, diverse population of ages and demographics. The top professionals from the Professional Recording, Production, AV and Communications industries will descend upon the Los Angeles Convention Center for three days of exhibits and four days of workshops, technical papers and program content tailored to the current audio and communications landscape.

Registration

Two badge packages are available: the Exhibits-Plus Badge (free) and the All Access Badge.

Exhibits-Plus badges are your free ticket to attending the AES Exhibition – the nation’s largest collection of professional audio manufacturers showing off their latest products and technologies. Additionally, your Exhibits-Plus badge will give you access to Project Studio Expo, Live Sound Expo, Special Events and more. Best of all, Exhibits-Plus badges are completely free! (advance registration required.)

All Access badges are available to anyone looking to take their knowledge and professional career to the next level. AES will once again be the meeting place for the top names in audio engineering to deliver a diverse program of workshops, tutorials, papers and more on the latest developments in professional audio. All Access badge-holders may attend all on-site AES events. (Tickets for tech tours cost extra and can be purchased on-site.)

Hotels

Once again, the AES has made arrangements with several of the best hotels in the area to offer special pricing and reservations for AES attendees. For access to these special rates, visit the AES137 Convention Housing website and check out these exclusive deals available only through the AES. These deals offer the best price accommodations within easy reach of the Los Angeles Convention Center, L.A. Live, and a host of restaurant and entertainment options, and each has been chosen to work with us to accommodate you during your stay.

These reduced-rate rooms will not last long, and attendees can request hotel reservations here or contact the AES Housing Customer Contact Center: Monday through Friday, 9am to 9pm (Eastern Time); 1-800-483-2433 (Toll Free U.S. & Canada); 415-979-2269 (Outside U.S. & Canada); AESHousing@cmrus.com. Books today for best availability!

For further information on the AES137 International Convention, please visit http://www.aes.org/events/137/.