ThinkAnalytics To Feature Newly Introduced ThinkMetadataAI At IBC2025

LONDON and LOS ANGELES—ThinkAnalytics will debut ThinkMetadataAI, the company’s latest step in recommendations, search and discovery services.

ThinkMetadataAI uses agentic AI to automate the process of creating enriched metadata for entire content catalogs without compromising quality. With ThinkMetadataAI, the company has solved one of today’s video providers’ biggest challenges: how to increase viewer engagement, it said.

The new tool eliminates all manual tagging and provides support across dozens of languages and is complementary to all metadata provider offerings. ThinkAnalytics will demonstrate during IBC how ThinkMetadataAI’s ability to automate the tagging of all content, including live TV, enhances search and discovery, recommendations and personalization, the company said.

ThinkMetadataAI is now an integral part of ThinkMediaAI, the company’s unified platform for content monetization, contextual advertising, content curation and content bundling. It is being deployed to all customers as well as being offered standalone, it said.

ThinkMediaAI can personalize the experience for anonymous viewers and any users who do not need to log in, such as those using FAST services. It can personalize recommendations for these users based on one second of viewing using data about the time of day, location, device and other factors.

“Since we launched ThinkMediaAI earlier this year, the reaction from customers has been exceptional as they achieve dramatic operational efficiencies that cut costs while continuing to increase engagement with viewers,” said ThinkAnalytics CTO and co-founder Peter Docherty.

“Our years of experience in AI and discovery has given us a clear lead in understanding the DNA of content. Combining this with our use of agentic AI breaks new ground and delivers rich metadata DNA unlike anything we have seen previously, ushering in a new era of viewing based on deeper personalization.”

See ThinkAnalytics at IBC2025 Stand 5.A87.