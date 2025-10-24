2025 NAB Show New York Wraps Wth 11,500 Attendees from 95 Countries

An audience member asks a question during an NAB Show New York session.

NEW YORK—NAB Show New York said its 2025 edition wrapped up its program on Oct. 23 with 11,500 registered attendees from 95 countries, reinforcing its status as the East Coast’s leading event for media, entertainment and technology.

TV Tech's complete coverage of the event can be found here and here.

Roughly 10% of attendees came from outside the U.S., and 62% were first-time participants—evidence of the show’s expanding international reach and a fresh wave of creators, producers and decision-makers, the organizers said.

“NAB Show New York 2025 showcased the creative forces transforming media right now,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. “There’s no better backdrop than New York City — the media and entertainment capital of the world — to bring together this kind of expertise and energy. Across every sector, from broadcasters and filmmakers to creators and technologists, attendees came together to learn, experiment and connect in one of the most dynamic professional communities anywhere.”

The 2025 NAB Show New York highlighted the accelerating evolution of media and entertainment, showcasing how technology and creativity continue to reshape the industry. Artificial intelligence, the creator economy and new sports-media workflows were among the most visible forces driving innovation across the Javits Center, the NAB said.

The show featured 260 exhibitors and sponsors, including 51 first-time companies, spanning nearly 39,000 square feet of exhibit space—roughly the size of seven NBA basketball courts. Demonstrations highlighted AI-enabled production and editing tools, workflow automation and data-driven storytelling, alongside live shopping and creator-commerce activations that brought platform strategy to life.

NAB Show New York returns Oct. 20–22, 2026 (Exhibits Oct. 21–22), at the Javits Center. The 2026 NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center runs April 18–22, 2026.

Learn more at www.nabshow.com/new-york/.