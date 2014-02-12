Wohler 2014 NAB Show Product Preview

During the 2014 NAB Show, Wohler will feature a variety of innovations that reflect the company's well-established expertise in signal management and monitoring for evolving audio and video formats, as well as its depth of experience in developing fresh, powerful IT- and IP-based solutions for highly efficient media processing in the file-based domain. With its move into the IT/IP realm, Wohler is shifting to a new South Hall location, where the company will highlight key solutions and product developments.

Presentation at the 2014 NAB Show -- April 9, 2014

Kirk Marple, chief software architect of Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM), will present a session titled "Intelligent File-Based Processing: Cost-Effective, Efficient Tools for Broadcasters," on Wednesday, April 9 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

AVB Monitoring Option Card

The new AVB Monitoring Option card for Wohler's flagship AMP2 Series modular audio/video monitoring solution allows media facilities to take advantage of the AVB standard in the monitoring realm. The 2-RU AMP2-E16V has become the industry leader because it provides a complete suite of tools for analyzing and managing audio quality, level, and loudness; metadata; Dolby D, E, and DD+ decoding; and more. Now AMP2-E16V users can simply download the appropriate software update from Wohler and insert the AVB Monitoring Option card into the monitoring unit, and they've made their unit AVB-compliant without sacrificing any of their other inputs.

The Wohler AMP2-E16V AVB implementation employs a 100 BaseT Ethernet port and familiar RJ-45 connection. Users can install as many as five AVB cards in the monitoring unit. Each AVB Monitoring Option card decodes two AVB streams of eight channels each (IEC 61883-6 format), and these two streams must be locked to the same media clock. Just like any other module for the AMP2-E16V, the AVB card occupies a single card slot. AVB channels can be mixed, level-adjusted, and monitored just like -- and along with -- AES, SDI, analog, and other input types. The AMP2-E16V performs automatic sample rate conversion of inputs to the unit's internal sample clock. AVB channels can be output via AES and analog outputs or re-embedded within an SDI stream.

MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Wohler MPEG monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD-SDI inputs. The MPEG video monitors identify, decode, and display in high resolution both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals (input via BNC or Ethernet) while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, PID, EIT, and NIT data (both ATSC and DVB tables) for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Convenient monitoring capabilities include Dolby Digital and Digital+ decoding, as well as the capacity to decode as many as 12 audio groups. In-picture level metering of up to 16 channels of audio is provided for both average and PPM (peak) levels with selectable meter scales. At the 2014 NAB Show, Wohler will feature the MPEG-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; the MPEG-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens; and the 2-RU MPEG-2443 with four individual 4.3-inch screens.

RMT-173 Video Monitor

The 17-inch RMT-173 video monitor provides the format flexibility and compact form factor critical in studios, master control rooms, edit suites, and electronic newsgathering and outside broadcast production environments. The lightweight unit supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, VGA and DVI; composite Y/C; and component video inputs. Because the monitor can be configured as a dual-split display, as a large screen with one smaller view, or as a single large display screen, it is an ideal solution for any application requiring intensive monitoring.

Featuring an 8-bit 1920 x 1080 TFT/LCD screen and 12-bit image processing, the monitor balances scaling and interpolation to provide superb imaging regardless of video format. In addition to in-monitor display features including IMD, tally, timecode, in-screen audio level metering, format display, and area/title safe markers, the RMT-173 provides a host of audio tools including 16-channel level metering and built-in speaker monitoring of its dual stereo analog inputs or SDI embedded audio. Stand or rack-mount configurations are available.

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) Version 8

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) provides consolidated media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with an intelligent content management fabric and workflow layer. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform uses TrueGrid(TM) processing to accelerate and manage several tasks simultaneously while allowing true scalability across multiple machines.

During the 2014 NAB Show, Wohler will showcase further improvements to version 8 of the RadiantGrid platform in which a brand-new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio and video processes at unprecedented speeds. Along with optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K UltraHD support, and bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV, the RadiantGrid platform has been enhanced with the RadiantGrid Detect and Correct(TM) video legalization option, which leverages Wohler's unique RightHue(TM) algorithm to ensure comprehensive NTSC and PAL color compliance within the file-based domain. RadiantGrid version 8 enables fully compliant over-the-top offerings for leading formats and also introduces a unique solution for U.K. DPP(TM) file support.

Company Quote:

"With forward-looking releases such as the AVB Monitoring Option card, refinements that make our RadiantGrid platform even faster and more powerful, and the uniquely robust capabilities of our MPEG Series monitors, Wohler offers innovative and valuable tools for successful operations in a dynamic digital media landscape. We are excited to be in our new location in the South Hall to showcase these exciting advances."

-- Carl Dempsey, President and CEO, Wohler Technologies

