Inaugural Rise Awards Announces Shortlist

Rise, the award-winning advocate group for gender diversity within the broadcast manufacturing and services sector, is pleased to reveal the shortlist for its first ever Rise Awards.

The judges saw a stellar selection of global nominations from women in a variety of roles across the industry in several categories including: Business, Engineer, Marketer/PR, Rising Star, Sales, Technical Operations, and Woman of the Year.

Rise founder, Sadie Groom, said: “We received so many amazing nominations for talented women across the broadcast and media industry that is was hard to narrow them down to the final shortlist. We’re thankful for everyone who submitted an entry on the inspiring women in their workplaces and extend a big congratulations to all those shortlisted.”

Rise director, Carrie Wootten, added: “Our judging panels which included men and women from across the global broadcast industry had a hard job deciding on the shortlist and winners due to the caliber of entries which is a testament to the female talent we have in our sectors. We’re looking forward to celebrating their achievements at the awards ceremony during IBC2019.”

The shortlist for the 2019 Rise Awards, in association with Avid, is as follows:

Business (sponsored by Adobe)

● Marina Kalkanis, CEO and Co-Founder, M2A Media

● Monique Ellis, Chief Operations Officer, Massive

● Natascha Cadle, Creative Director and Co-Founder, ENVY

Engineer (sponsored by Clear-Com)

● Carys Hughes, Design Engineer, Sky UK

● Gemma Ebbs, Systems Development Lead, BT Media and Broadcast

● Stefania Popescu, Systems Engineer, Sky UK

Marketer/PR

● Allison Duval, Group Marketing Manager, Procam Projects

● Felicity Webster, Marketing Manager, BT Media and Broadcast

● Lucy Speed, Marketing & Communication Manager, Middle East & Africa, Discovery

Rising Star (sponsored by Avid Customer Association)

● Lauren Ward, R&D Engineer, BBC R&D

● Rhianna Steele, Media Manager, IMG Media

● Shannon Albrink, Junior Editor, Therapy Studios

Sales (sponsored by disguise)

● Charlotte Latham, Sales and Operations Manager, CueScript

● Laura Kirkland, Sales Director, EMEA Strategic Accounts, Grass Valley

● Nicki Fisher, Sales Director, EMEA, Clear-Com

Technical Operations (sponsored by Sundog Media Tools)

· Emma Johnson, Head of MCR, West Digital Post Production

● Julie Ritson, Picture Correspondent, BBC News

● Lorraine Panman, Portfolio Project Manager, Massive

The winners, including the Woman of the Year, (sponsored by Grass Valley), will be announced at IBC2019 in Amsterdam on September 14th from 15:00-17:00 in the Jade Lounge/Press Area, F004.

The awards ceremony is sponsored by IBC2019 and the drinks reception will be sponsored by Ross Video. Details on entry to the event will be published shortly.

For more information about Rise and the Awards, please visit here:

https://risewib.com/awards-shortlist/

