Rise Group Announces Leadership and Organizational Updates

LONDON—Rise WIB and Rise AV advocacy groups that champion gender diversity and professional development in the broadcast and AV sectors have announced key leadership updates and organizational changes that they said will help them expand their reach and impact across the industry and around the globe.

Although it has always operated as a not-for-profit organization, The Rise Group reported that it is now formally incorporated as a company limited by guarantee, a structure commonly used by charities and membership bodies. This transition strengthens Rise’s governance and ensures that all funds continue to be reinvested to support its mission of advancing gender diversity and professional development in the Broadcast and AV industry, the group said.

A company limited by guarantee does not have shareholders so the current Non-Executive Directors, will be appointed as guarantors and form the Leadership Board. The new company structure will be fully operational from April 2026, aligning with the start of the organization’s new financial year.

In addition, the Rise Group announced that Jon Sidwick is joining its Leadership Board.

Rise said that Sidwick brings extensive experience and is a respected voice from across the professional AV industry, strengthening Rise AV’s ability to drive equality, inclusion, and career development within this dynamic field.

Sidwick has previously worked as head of LCD Sales at Sharp, senior vice president at TD Synnex/Maverick AV Solutions, president of Collabtech Group, co owner and chief storyteller at Blue Touch Paper and is currently a Board Member for InfoComm Asia. Additionally, he has worked with Avixa for a number of years in the Leader Search Committee (LSC), Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board and finally as Chair of LSc and Officer.

Sidwick joins existing Leadership Team members, Nicki Fisher, Sadie Groom, Samantha Harrison, Claire Da Silva, Namata Sahmah, Tim Williams and Charlotte Wheeler who represent key areas of the broadcast and media technology landscape, helping to ensure Rise’s initiatives continue to serve all parts of the industry.

Rise WIB also announced that Nicki Fisher will be stepping down as UK Chapter Advisory Board Lead, with Abigail Hughes, director of sales operations for global partnerships, ITV Studios, taking on the role. Nicki’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the growth of Rise and the organization looks forward to Abigail continuing this momentum into 2026.

Rise WIB will also exhibit for the first time at NAB New York and both Rise AV and Rise WIB will exhibit at ISE 2026, continuing its mission to advocate for diversity and inclusion on an international stage. Following the success of the Rise AV UK mentoring program, the next chapter will launch in 2026 in APAC. Rise WIB will also be launching its eighth chapter in Canada with further territory growth planned for 2026.