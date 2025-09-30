Nominations Open for 2025 Best in Market Awards
All entrants—whether selected as a winner or not—will receive a nominee badge to promote their entry
Nominations for the 2025 annual Media and Entertainment: Best in Market Awards are now open. The awards are open to companies that launched a product/service or brought new upgrades to an existing product/service in 2025.
They are comprised of three Future-brand categories: TTV Tech, TVBEurope and and Radio World.
Winners will be promoted on the selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official Best in Market award winner. They will also receive a fully-licensed winner’s badge that can be used to promote the product as a winner, both domestically and internationally.
Entries must be submitted by 23:59 PST on Nov. 21st, 2025. Winners will be announced in mid-December.
More details are available here.
