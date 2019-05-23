PHABRIX appoints Joseph Roncon as VP of Sales for North America

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, today announced it has teamed up with Joseph Roncon to manage the company’s sales operations in North America, effective May 6, 2019.

Roncon will assume responsibility for the management of PHABRIX’s distributor channel network and growing business across the region.

PHABRIX’s Sales and Operations Director, Martin Mulligan, said: “Joseph’s wealth of industry knowledge and proven track record of driving growth in region are great assets to PHABRIX as we look to strengthen relationships and maximise our presence in North America.”

Commenting on his appointment, Roncon said: “PHABRIX has great products and very exciting plans for the future; I’m delighted to join the company at such a key stage in its development, catering to the growing IP ecosystems.”

Roncon joins PHABRIX following over 20 years in the broadcast industry, most recently as Senior Director of Sales, Evertz. Roncon will be based in Toronto, Canada and will report to PHABRIX’s Sales and Operations Director, Martin Mulligan.

###