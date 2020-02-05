Pebble Beach Expands Global Sales Operations

Mat Shell becomes Global Head of Sales and Roger Sewell joins as VP Sales for Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Africa

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced the promotion of Mat Shell as the company’s new Head of Sales, and the appointment of Roger Sewell as Vice President of Sales for Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Central Africa.

A popular and experienced figure in the broadcast industry, Mat joined the company in 2014 as Solutions and Proposals Manager, having previously held product marketing and business development roles at vendors including Imagine Communications, Grass Valley and Tektronix. In his new position as Global Head of Sales, Mat will be responsible for supporting and guiding Pebble’s growing sales team in a time of rapid technological and business evolution.

“Mat’s extensive experience, coupled with his tenacious, solution-focused attitude has made him a tremendous asset to the Pebble team over the years. In this new role his commitment to developing excellent solutions and his thorough understanding of the industry will further enhance Pebble’s ability to meet customer requirements at this pivotal time for the industry,” said Pebble Beach Systems’ CEO Peter Mayhead.

Mat is joined by another senior addition to Pebble’s customer-facing team, Roger Sewell. Having previously held positions at leading industry vendors including Pixel Power, Pro-Bel, Miranda and Omnibus, Roger is a highly regarded sales professional with many years of experience in the specialist field of broadcast playout technology. Roger takes up the position of VP Sales, and will be responsible for Central and Eastern Europe, along with Central Africa.

“Roger has a great reputation in the industry for the long-lasting relationships he builds with end users and business partners, his drive to really understand the customer’s pain points, and his dedication to finding the best solution for them. We’re delighted to have him on board,” said Mat Shell.

