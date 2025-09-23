CBS News Bay Area (KPIX) Expands News Coverage in Northern California

The AR/VR set developed inhouse by CBS Bay Area that is now used in all its newscasts and weather reporting.

SAN FRANCISCO—CBS Bay Area (KPIX-TV) has announced a partnership with KION that will see KPIX deliver news and weather weather coverage to additional Northern California communities in Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties beginning Tuesday, Sept. 23.

As a result of the partnership with KION, which is owned by News-Press & Gazette Company, viewers in Santa Cruz, Salinas, Monterey, and Carmel will now see local reporting and weather coverage delivered by CBS Bay Area, which has deployed an innovative AR/VR studio to present local news and weather forecasts.

As part of its commitment to covering news across Northern California, CBS Bay Area also reported that will add more newsgathering resources to covering the Santa Cruz–Monterey–Salinas region and that it will extend its weather forecasting to include local coverage for those communities.

“CBS Bay Area is proud to serve viewers who call the Monterey Bay and Santa Cruz communities home, by telling their stories," said Scott Warren, president and general manager of KPIX. “We are also excited for viewers to now see and experience their local weather forecasting in a more dynamic and accessible way through our cutting-edge AR/VR presentation technology.”

“Our partnership with KPIX ensures that viewers across the Monterey, Salinas and Santa Cruz region continue to receive the high-quality local journalism they deserve,” said Rall Bradley, executive vice president of broadcast at News-Press & Gazette Company. “This collaboration brings together KION’s deep roots in the community with the trusted reporting and innovative storytelling of CBS Bay Area — delivering a seamless experience for viewers during a time of change.”

This launch marks a return to the region for KPIX, which originally supplied CBS programming to KION (then KMST) when the station signed on in 1969.