Appear to Open New Singapore Facility

SINGAPORE—Appear, an Oslo-based provider of live production technology, is opening a new facility in Singapore as part of the company’s expansion into the Asian market.

The ribbon will be cut on Appear’s Centre of Excellence, located in Singapore’s central business district on Nov. 13. Appear’s CEO Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CTO Andy Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer Alex Pannell and Chief Product Officer Thomas Lind, will meet customers at the launch event before embarking on a regional tour across APAC to engage directly with partners and clients.

During the tour, Rayner and Lind will host a technology session in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 12, in collaboration with the Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR) and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU). The event will bring together broadcast engineers and industry professionals from across Malaysia to explore emerging trends such as IP-based infrastructures, the use of SRT in ad-hoc live events, and innovations in remote production workflows.

The new Appear Centre of Excellence in Singapore is organized around three core functions:

Solution engineering – hands-on design, region-specific development, POC and workflow optimization

Customer support – responsive, in-region assistance and escalation

Sales coordination – commercial engagement and partner enablement.

These teams will collaborate closely with Appear experts across APAC, including Australia, South Asia and North Asia, as well as throughout Appear globally.

“By placing a fully equipped lab in our Singapore Centre of Excellence, we’re making it simple to test, tune and train, whether that’s a remote demo for a rights owner in India, a PoC for a remote sports production in Australia, or validating ad-signalling nuances unique to the region,” said Shakunt Malhotra, VP APAC, Appear. “Through the lab and our in-region engineering, support, and sales functions, the centre achieves three critical goals: it shortens decision cycles, develops region-specific solutions and de-risks deployments for our customers.”

The new hub underpins Appear’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, providing a regional facility for hands-on proof-of-concept (PoC) testing, remote demonstrations, the development of region-specific solutions and accredited training for customers and partners, the company said. The centre will also house key commercial and technical functions to support broadcasters, rights owners, service providers and telcos across APAC.

Appear’s Singapore Centre of Excellence includes a working lab, enabling customers to validate solutions via remote access to the lab before moving to an on-site PoC. The centre will host multi-vendor workflows and Appear’s key modules for contribution, remote production and primary distribution, enabling rapid PoCs for formats and standards commonly used across APAC, including HEVC/AVC, JPEG XS, ST-2110 and high-capacity SRT.

It will also support early development and evaluation of regional-specific solutions, such as APAC ad-signalling workflows and audio in broadcast. In addition, the centre will run structured training and accreditation so that reseller/solutions partners and customer engineering teams can achieve Appear certification, helping operators scale skills and standardize best practices across their organization, backed by proven workflows and licensed expertise.

“The launch of our Singapore Centre of Excellence brings us physically closer to our customers, enabling us to deliver the full power of Appear’s platforms while ensuring that the unique requirements of the APAC region are fully understood and integrated across our R&D teams," said Alex Pannell, Chief Commercial Officer for Appear. "The Singapore centre also combines a hands-on technology lab with accredited training and in-region support, ensuring APAC customers can confidently scale premium live production with the performance, density and efficiency that Appear is known for.”