NEP Group Acquires Seven Production

DUBAI—The NEP Group has announced the acquisition of Seven Production, the Dubai-based film and broadcasting independent production company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In making the announcement NEP reported that the acquisition reinforces its investment and presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and is part of NEP’s ongoing expansion in the region, including a new fleet of mobile units, and the recent hires of Waleed Isaac as president for NEP Middle East and Asia and Mohammad Hammoud as chief commercial officer.

The addition of Seven makes NEP Middle East and Asia one of the largest companies of its kind serving broadcasters, production companies, event organizers and government entities in the region. The company will continue to offer a wide range of live production services including outside broadcast (OB) trucks, satellite trucks, flypack systems, connected production facilities, a network of studios in the Middle East, 4K/HD ENG broadcast cameras and equipment, flexible wireless solutions and other services including crewing, live webcasting, Host Broadcast support and systems integration.

“For NEP, this is an exciting expansion in a high-growth market that taps into Seven Production’s deep experience and knowledge,” explained Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP Group. “This partnership marks a significant investment for us in the Middle East, allowing us to deepen and expand our support for broadcasters, leagues, rightsholders, and producers who need a trusted partner equipped to meet their demands.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Seven to the NEP family—our companies are a perfect match,” added Waleed Isaac, president of NEP Middle East and Asia. “Culturally, we share having a strong focus on listening to our customers and shaping our approach to innovation based on what our customers need. We also understand their need for consistent international delivery with localised expertise. This deal positions us to deliver that seamlessly from day one.

Seven Production will become a part NEP’s Middle East and Asia regional grouping, with Pierre Tabet, managing director of Seven Production, continuing as managing director of the NEP Middle East business.