Marshall Electronics Debuts New CV420-CS True 4K Compact Camera at IBC 2018

TORRANCE, CA, AUGUST 14, 2018 - Marshall Electronics announces a new compact true 4K camera at IBC 2018 (Booth #12.D20), the Marshall CV420-CS. Built around a 12.4-Megapixel, 1/1.7-inch sensor, the Marshall CV420-CS delivers crisp, clear 4096x2160p video with vibrant colors and fast frame rates.

The Marshall CV420-CS has outputs of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and HDMI 2.0, and it has a Varifocal or Fixed CS/C lens mount capability with DC Auto-Iris plug-in for custom lens adaptions.

The CV420-CS offers the following resolution modes and frame rate settings (industry standard for U.S. broadcast, PAL, NTSC and cinematic 24 fps):

* True 4K (4096x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps

* UHD (3840x2160p) at 50, 59.94, 60, 25, 29.97, 30, and 24 fps

* Interlaced HD (1920x1080i) at 50, 59.94, and 60 fps

* Progressive HD (1080p and 720p) at 50, 59.94, 25, 29.97, and 24 fps

Remote control for the CV420-CS is operated by RS485 (Visca) or OSD menu joystick, and a wide range of picture adjustment settings are available such as Paint (Red/Blue), White Balance, Gain, Pedestal (blacks), Gamma, Shutter and more. The CV420-CS can capture detailed shots while maintaining a discrete presence and can be used as a fixed "e-PTZ" camera, where select windows of the image can be zoomed and panned within the frame.

"Releasing an affordable true 4096 x 2160p camera further expands our reach to cinematic and film production," says Tod Musgrave, Director of Cameras at Marshall. "Additionally, we were able to cater to our broadcast customers with the addition of 24fps, which has been requested for some time now."

The CV420-CS is suitable for use in live events, where large projection screens require true 4K resolution image capture, as well as film production, sports broadcasting, reality TV shoots and more. Visit the Marshall Electronics Booth #12.D20 to see the Marshall CV420-CS on display at IBC 2018, September 14-18, in Amsterdam, NL.

About Marshall:

For over 30 years, Marshall has been a trusted provider of high quality and reliable video, audio and multimedia systems for Broadcast Video, Pro A/V, Pro Audio and OEM applications worldwide. Marshall is dedicated to supplying the Pro A/V market with innovative POV and PTZ cameras, format converters, conferencing microphones and production equipment at great value without sacrificing quality or reliability. Marshall Electronics, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in the US, China, Japan, Korea and Russia.

For more information on Marshall Electronics, visit www.marshall-usa.com.