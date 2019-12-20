First major Australian exhibition at The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s arrival on the east coast of Australia.

The Embassy of Australia is proud to support Beauty Rich and Rare which recreates the wonder experienced by Sir Joseph Banks and the botanists, scientists, and illustrators who travelled on the historic HMB Endeavour voyage from England to Australia in 1770. A voyage that changed the course of history.

Beauty Rich and Rare was commissioned by the National Library of Australia and created and produced by AGB Events.

Illuminating the natural beauty of Australia, this immersive digital exhibition reimagines the drawings and illustrations created by the artists who travelled with Banks on board the HMB Endeavour.

A number of the specimens that Banks collected on this voyage are held in the Smithsonian National Herbarium. This will be the first time these specimens have been on public display, including the Banksia integrifolia collected and named by Banks at Botany Bay.

Ambassador Hockey said: "Inspired by documents held in the National Library of Australia, this immersive digital exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to experience Australia’s beautiful and diverse environment."

Beauty Rich and Rare will introduce millions of Americans to Australia’s rich and rare flora and fauna. The Embassy of Australia is proud to showcase the creative talents of AGB Events, and honoured to partner with The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC. Located on the National Mall, this world-leading institution will host, for the first time a major Australian exhibit. The exhibition will be on show from January – July 2020.

Beauty Rich and Rare

9 January – 5 July 2020

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural HistoryConstitution Ave and 10th St NW, Washington DC 20560 10am – 5.30pm

Free

About AGB Events

Specialists in digital storytelling, AGB Events create and produce large-scale events, festivals and public celebrations internationally and across Australia. Specialising in events that use visual storytelling to connect and unite people, AGB Events creates experiences that are extraordinary, unique and innovative. Through technology and artistry, AGB Events transforms history and culture into meaningful and memorable audience experiences.

Anthony Bastic, CEO and Creative Director of AGB Events, specializes in public event design and production. Anthony and his team curate unique experiences that build and engage audiences across the world. He is responsible for introducing significant major public events and festivals including Parrtjima, an indigenous light festival in Alice Springs; Vivid Sydney’s famed light walk; and Lights of Boston. Other creative projects have included the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Opening and Closing Ceremony, the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games, the Rugby World Cup 2003, and the Sydney 2000 Olympic & Paralympic Games Live Sites.

Find out more about Anthony Bastic and AGB Events at www.agb.events

About The National Library of Australia

Over the last 50 years, the National Library of Australia has become a symbol of knowledge for the nation and holds the greatest collection in the world of material relating to Australia. In 2018 the Library commissioned Beauty Rich and Rare, for presentation alongside their Cook and the Pacific exhibition. The majority of the content contained in Beauty Rich and Rare is sourced from the vast collection of the National Library of Australia. The source content includes digitalised imagery of maps of the continent from early European Explorers including Dutch, French and English as well as material relating to Indigenous interpretation of the night sky.

About The Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History

The National Museum of Natural History is connecting people everywhere with Earth’s unfolding story. It is one of the most visited natural history museums in the world. Opened in 1910, the museum is dedicated to maintaining and preserving the world’s most extensive collection of natural history specimens and human artifacts.