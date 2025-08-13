SMPTE Announces IBC2025 Sessions and Highlights

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. —SMPTE has announced its lineup of sessions and show highlights for IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, in Amsterdam. Show visitors will find SMPTE and other show owners — the leading international bodies behind IBC — in the IBC2025 Owner Pavilion, located in the RAI Hall 8 Lobby, at the top of the escalator.

SMPTE Partner Programme Sessions at IBC2025

As an IBC2025 Partner, SMPTE will present four sessions within the IBC2025 Partner Programme. Free to attend, these sessions feature seminars from industry leaders on key topics driving change in media technology, workflows, and business models.

Saturday, Sept. 13: 14:10 – 14:45 in E102

Smart Workflows - Harnessing AI tools for Next Generation Content

AI is rapidly redefining the media landscape, unlocking capabilities once thought impossible. This session delves into how modern AI systems interpret and generate multimedia content, enable richer storytelling, and automate key production processes. Take a look at the risks, limitations, and opportunities ahead.

Securing and Standardizing Control: Inside the SMPTE ST 2138 Ecosystem

Controlling media devices and services has traditionally been a fragmented challenge —especially in today’s hybrid infrastructures. This discussion introduces a standardized, open-source control framework that’s transport-agnostic, secure by design, and scalable from the smallest tool to the most complex production system. Experts will share insights into the Catena ecosystem, its flexible data model, and how it supports interoperability across vendors and platforms. Attendees will gain a clear understanding of the problems it solves and how it can be applied in their own workflows.

From Classroom to Control Room: Building Careers in Media Technology

Attracting and nurturing talent is critical for the future of the media technology sector. In this discussion, past program participants, academic leaders, and industry representatives share their perspectives on what works — and why. From forging new partnerships to identifying emerging skill sets, we’ll examine how collaborative efforts between education and industry are shaping the workforce of tomorrow.

SMPTE Forward: New Standards, New Skills, New Communities

With new challenges emerging across media production, distribution, and preservation, SMPTE is launching a range of initiatives to help the industry adapt. This session covers upcoming standards, including content authenticity and AI — and explores educational efforts aimed at creative and technical professionals. From community networks to immersive skills training, find out how SMPTE is creating tools, spaces, and standards to support the next generation of media innovation.

Networking Events at IBC2025:



Thursday, Sept. 11: 11:04 – 16:15 from London St Pancras to Amsterdam Centraal

The Green Line Media Networking Event

SMPTE is a sponsor in The Green Line, bringing together broadcasters, technologists, sustainability experts, analysts, and journalists for a train trip that will feature networking, education, and even a pub quiz. The event will be DJed by SMPTE President Richard Welsh and Beyond Zero CEO Dee Davison.

SMPTE is a sponsor in The Green Line, bringing together broadcasters, technologists, sustainability experts, analysts, and journalists for a train trip that will feature networking, education, and even a pub quiz. The event will be DJed by SMPTE President Richard Welsh and Beyond Zero CEO Dee Davison. Sunday, Sept. 14: 16:00 – 18:00 at Stand 0.A05

BT Media and Broadcast Drinks and Networking Event

Please join SMPTE Partner BT Media and Broadcast for their famous drinks and networking event in the sunshine. This pleasant afternoon is an excellent time to meet with SMPTE leaders and experts to discuss the future of the organization, catch up with colleagues, and engage with other attendees in a comfortable setting. Register here.

SMPTE Representatives and Speakers at IBC2025

SMPTE President Richard Welsh, SMPTE Executive Director Sally-Ann D’Amato, SMPTE Marketing Manager Erminia Fiorino, SMPTE Standards Director Thomas Bause Mason, and SMPTE Education Director Maja Davidovic will all be at IBC2025 on behalf of the Society and available for meetings. SMPTE’s IBC Booth number is 3.A44.