Moments Lab to Unveil Video Discovery Agent at IBC2025

At IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam, Moments Lab will unveil its new Discovery Agent, an AI-powered research assistant for video production teams. Offering a natural language, chat-style experience, the Discovery Agent helps users locate precise clips, quotes, or scenes from their media library in seconds, without the need for vague keyword searches or technical know-how.

"You can think of our Discovery Agent as your personal research assistant, one who can remember every single video in your archive," explained Moments Lab co-founder and CEO Phil Petitpont. "The Discovery Agent is powered by our AI indexing technology, MXT-2. Just tell the agent what you're looking for and it instantly returns the best selections from your video library. One of our beta clients even referred to it as a 'significant life improvement' for their team."

Moments Lab will also showcase the newest features in its award-winning multimodal AI indexing technology MXT-2, which understands and describes videos like a human. Available on the Moments Lab platform or via its public API, MXT-2 features Custom Moments, time-coded shot descriptions of key video moments that can be tailored to users’ needs. The MXT-2 Custom Insights feature automatically generates text of any length (titles, descriptions, articles) and can classify content by specific parameters.

Moments Lab solutions enable organizations to:

Centralize, index, and sort videos automatically with AI

Search, discover, and repurpose content at scale

Share and distribute media files to key partners

Commercialize media libraries via a cloud-based marketplace

On Saturday, Sept. 13, Moments Lab CTO Fred Petitpont and Richard Yu, chief product officer at LucidLink, will discuss how their AI video search, data access, and collaboration technologies power a real-time workflow for Brut–Europe’s leading media brand known for its short-form video content–at the Cannes Film Festival. The presentation will take place at 4:00 pm, IBC Showcase Theatre, Hall 8.

Moments Lab is a proud participant in the 2025 IBC Accelerator Programme project: AI Assistance Agents in Live Production, championed by ITN and BBC, in a proof-of-concept aimed at deploying the Video Discovery Agent in live news workflows and integrating it with other production tools.

Moments Lab will be in Stand #7.C22.