20th Annual Independent Show Aims to ‘Reach New Heights’

WASHINGTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and ACA Connects have released new details about the 20th annual Independent Show which is themed “Reach New Heights” and will take place from Aug. 10-13, 2025, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“At NCTC, we’re not just talking about innovation—we’re making it real for our members. Whether it’s launching mobile or redefining content, our focus is on delivering actionable ideas that meet the moment,” NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli said. “This year’s Independent Show is about giving every member the information, tools, and connections they need to accelerate growth and stay ahead in our rapidly evolving industry.”

The 2025 Independent Show will focus on driving incremental revenue, innovating for the future, and deepening collaboration to meet the most pressing issues impacting NCTC’s nearly 700 and ACA Connects’ 500 service provider members. Themes include navigating the complexities of a hyper-competitive market, leveraging new technologies for growth, and adapting to shifting consumer behaviors, the organizers reported.

Key initiatives include NCTC’s turnkey solutions for launching mobile services, bundling with Broadband TV and insights from its AI Center of Excellence, a pilot program exploring use cases like smart chatbots, trouble ticket automation and predictive service planning.

In addition, ACA Connects is providing information that will support members in navigating the regulatory landscape, including the Federal Communications Commission’s sweeping deregulatory push, updates to the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, state-level rate regulations, and potential reforms to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

“Our members are the champions of our industry for how they innovate to connect more Americans to reliable internet, video, and voice services,” said ACA Connects president and CEO Grant Spellmeyer. “At the Independent Show, we’ll be empowering them by leading discussions on the major regulatory shifts shaping broadband and telecom policy. Whether it is about changes to the BEAD program, the threat of rate regulation, or opportunities for permitting reforms, ACA Connects is here to cut through the complexity, advocate fiercely, and help our members move forward with confidence.”

Attendees can expect insights from expert-led panels, dynamic speakers, and interactive breakout sessions on topics such as:

Programming, streaming, bundling, and customer retention strategies.

Broadband innovation, including DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber.

Mobile launch strategies.

AI applications for customer experience and operations.

Legal and financial readiness for AI adoption.

The shifting regulatory and broadband funding landscape.

Workplace culture and talent development.

Strategic business growth through NCTC partnerships.

Keynotes on the show’s agenda include:

Marci Rossell, former Chief Economist for CNBC— how inflation, tariffs, and funding uncertainty impact consumers for broadband and video providers.

Craig Moffett, founding partner at MoffettNathanson—insights on fiber, FWA, video market shifts, and the major mobile opportunity.

Evan Shapiro , Emmy-winning media cartographer—how media and tech disruption are redefining competition and convergence.

The Independent Show’s signature evening events are also back, organizers said, ranging from a themed welcome party on Sunday night to an unforgettable off-site adventure at Utah Olympic Park featuring the Flying Aces and Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke.

In addition, an Aug. 9 preshow event for the Marketing Innovators Group (NCTC members only) will offer an interactive workshop with expert sessions on maximizing ROI and customer engagement, including:

The New Marketing Mosaic: Shawna Suckow.

Charting the Ascent: Designing the New Customer Journey: Melinda Russell.

Activating Growth Mindsets in your Team: Susie Tomenchok.

Ask the Experts , featuring leading broadband providers and fiber innovators.

The organizers also highlighted some upcoming events, including:

Winter Educational Conference, Feb.16-18, 2026, in Las Vegas at the M Hotel.

ACA Connects Summit, March -5, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

The Independent Show, July 26-29, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

For more information, visit: https://www.nctconline.org/ and www.acaconnects.org.