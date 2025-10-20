Study: `More Critical Than Ever' for Brands to Focus on Hispanics

While recent news has been heavily focused on Hispanic migration into the U.S., “The 2025 Hispanic Market Report” from Claritas highlights the fact that this group is an increasingly important group for brands seeking to market their products and that Hispanic-owned business offer a huge market for media companies seeking to sell advertising.

With numbers “approaching 70 million in 2026”, accounting for more than 20% of the U.S. population, the report stressed that Hispanics are not only a large and growing part of the U.S. population. "Most of that growth" is organic, coming from births rather than net migration, the report found.

Overall Hispanics accounted for 68% of U.S. population growth since 2020 and are expected to account for 80% of the growth during the next five years, the report explained.

“This growth is essential for the U.S. economy as the non-Hispanic White population continues to decline – both in raw numbers and as a percentage of the total population,” the researchers wrote.

Such projections are particularly important for TV and CTV where more than 50 million Hispanics can be reached via CTV. Nearly 50% of Hispanic consumers streamed video via YouTube in the past 30 days, and households spend 3+ hours daily on social media, over-indexing on WhatsApp – more than twice the usage of non-Hispanics.

Data cited in the report also highlighted their growing economic clout and the growing importance of Hispanic businesses for media companies selling advertising.

“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 7% of all employer firms in the nation are Hispanic-owned,” the report explained. “Collectively, these businesses generate over $500 billion in annual revenue and provide millions of jobs, underscoring the community’s vital role in sustaining and expanding the U.S. economy.

Overall, the report found that the "U.S. Census Bureau has estimated that the U.S. will be a majority multicultural nation by 2045. If you count as multicultural anyone other than the non-Hispanic White population, then the U.S. could become majority multicultural 10 years sooner than that. We project that the current (2026) non-Hispanic White population will decline from 55% of the total U.S. population to 52% in 2031."

The study also stressed that marketers need to develop a sophisticated understanding of Hispanics if they want to build their businesses. “With Hispanics accounting for so much of the U.S population growth, it is more critical than ever for brands to attract and retain Hispanic consumers and businesses as customers,” the researchers explained. “This will require a deep understanding of the Hispanic market, which is comprised of many segments. Whether it's broken down by language preference, country of origin, socio economic status. level of acculturation or some other measure, the Hispanic market should not be seen as a single, monolithic segment that gets the same treatment.”

The full report can be found here.