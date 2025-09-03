Soccer Takes Center Stage at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—The NAB Show New York continues to add more sports-themed content with the announcement that the event will feature a October 22 keynote on the future of soccer in the U.S. called “Game Plan 2026: Building the Brand and Business of US Soccer.”

As the world’s game continues to grow in the United States, U.S. Soccer is at the forefront of shaping not only the future of the sport but also its role in American culture. In this session, Catherine Newman (Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, U.S. Soccer Federation) and David Wright (Chief Commercial Officer, USSF) will explore how U.S. Soccer is building a powerful, resonant brand that connects with diverse audiences, drives fan engagement, and unlocks new commercial opportunities, the show’s organizers reported.

Catherine Newman and David Wright from the U.S. Soccer Federation will be speaking at the NAB Show New York. (Image credit: NAB Show New York)

The conversation will examine the federation’s evolving media strategy, partnerships, and digital platforms, as well as how storytelling, innovation, and community engagement are fueling its expansion. Attendees will gain an inside look at how U.S. Soccer balances tradition with modern brand-building, what it takes to grow fandom in a competitive sports landscape.

Register for the session and the show here . The NAB Show New York takes place October 22-23, 2025 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The newly announced keynote is one of many sports-themed sessions scheduled for the show, which will also feature a wide range of exhibitors and technology companies showcasing new technologies for sports production, engagement and distribution.

The NAB Show New York reported that a Exhibits Pass also unlocks access to on-floor sessions covering every angle of sports and media. Those sessions include:

From Broadcast to Streamcast: The New Era of Sports Viewing

Reimagining the Arena: Innovation at the Heart of Live Sports

A New Sports Media for a Changing Audience

Sports Creators Get in the Game

A complete list of sessions about sports is available here. More information and registration is available here.