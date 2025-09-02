IBC2025 to Host ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Director, Sound Supervisor

AMSTERDAM—The director and sound supervisor for the music documentary ”Becoming Led Zeppelin,” will attend a special screening and Q&A, Saturday Sept. 13 at the 2025 IBC Conference in Amsterdam.

The film, available on Netflix, holds the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend across IMAX theaters worldwide and is the most watched documentary of 2025 across all platforms. The film was distributed across Europe earlier this year by Sony Pictures Classics in partnership with Piece of Magic Entertainment.

“How Becoming Led Zeppelin was Created,” will be held at 11.30 am CEST in the Auditorium Complex of the RAI Amsterdam. Director Bernard MacMahon and Sound Supervisor Nicholas Bergh will fly in from Los Angeles for an in depth talk for the first time on the mechanics of creating the hit film and will reveal how a vast archive of 35mm, 16mm, 8mm, 2-inch video, tape, disc and stills were transferred and sculpted into a cohesive whole for the record-breaking IMAX release.

Later that day at 7 pm CEST, the IBC special event screening of “Becoming Led Zeppelin” and exclusive Q&A with MacMahon and Bergh will take place at the newly completed Cinema The Pulse, scheduled to officially open in October 2025.

MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey reveals the origins of the iconic group and their meteoric rise in just one year against all the odds. It is the first documentary film Led Zeppelin have ever agreed to appear in.

Becoming Led Zeppelin has received universal acclaim with Variety hailing it as “one of the modern era’s great rock docs”, The Guardian describing it as “an extraordinary slice of rock history in documentary form”, Tom Morello praising the film as “amazing”, Thurston Moore championing it as “a brilliant film” and The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson labelling as “the greatest music documentary I’ve ever seen.”

MacMahon commented: “Bringing Becoming Led Zeppelin to Amsterdam for a special screening with the IBC is a real honor. Led Zeppelin only played Amsterdam twice during their career, once right in the middle of the period we cover in the film, so being able to give the Dutch audience a chance to see them again in their prime is extremely exciting.”

Jo Mayer, IBC’s Head of Marketing, added: “IBC is the perfect home for a screening of this phenomenal documentary. So many of the media and entertainment technology companies present at the conference had a hand in making this film and it will be a thrill to see it on the screen. We are excited to bring this film and the Q&A and the morning panel session with Bernard and Nick to our conference attendees.”

Cinema The Pulse concluded: “We are incredibly happy that we can showcase Becoming Led Zeppelin in our cinema on the big screen, an experience no film or music lover should miss!”

Tickets for the special screening and Q&A can be purchased via Cinema The Pulse here.

To register for the IBC2025 Conference, click here.