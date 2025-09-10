Cineverse Launches New FAST Channel from American Public Television

LOS ANGELES—Cineverse has announced that it has inked a deal with LG Channels to launch Historian, a new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel from American Public Television that offers a variety of history-based programming.

LG Channels, LG's exclusive free streaming service, is the first platform to carry the channel, which launched on Sept. 10.

Historian is the newest FAST channel to launch in partnership with Cineverse and APT, following their success with The Bob Ross Channel.

The Historian FAST channel will feature a lineup of insightful documentaries on topics ranging from war to art, politics to sports, pop culture to travel, and more, allowing viewers to journey back in time and discover fresh perspectives. The channel's catalog includes the "World War II Collection", "Rick Steves' Special: Fascism in Europe", "Curious Traveler", "Behind the Wings", "A Craftsman's Legacy" and dozens of award-winning series and documentaries.

The Historian launch extends Cineverse's partnership with LG Channels, highlighted by the launch last year of the Yu-Gi-Oh! FAST channel, bringing nearly 400 hours of episodes from the popular anime series to fans worldwide. Other Cineverse streaming brands on LG Channels include The Bob Ross Channel, Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, Dove Channel, The Lone Star Channel, Real Madrid TV, and SCREAMBOX TV.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 400 channels and growing, the LG Channels application is available on LG smart TV models 2016-present. LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with LG and make LG Channels the first platform to carry the Historian FAST channel from American Public Television," said John Stack, Cineverse executive director, business development. "Whether you are a history buff or a casual fan, Historian will have something for you, allowing you to immerse yourself in different moments in time across genres and watch history unfold."

"Our history collection is so popular with viewers that it made perfect sense to curate it into an exciting new history-themed FAST channel," said Judy Barlow, executive vice president of growth at American Public Television. "We had a strong partnership with Cineverse from The Bob Ross Channel and are delighted to be working with them again to bring Historian to life."