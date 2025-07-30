Sponsored: How Carbonite Switchers Help You Keep Up With the Demands of a Modern News Studio

Today’s news production teams are expected to deliver broadcast-quality content in real-time across linear, streaming, and social media platforms. Despite these increasing demands, production switcher technology and workflows largely remain the same, still relying heavily on operator experience and skill to meet rising expectations.

Carbonite production switchers from Ross Video challenge this status quo. They’re packed with innovative features not typically found in standard modern video mixers and switchers—features that streamline workflows, reduce hardware dependence, and dramatically improve newsroom agility and output quality.

With tools like MiniMEs, UltraScenes, Sequences, Output Rotation, Canvas Mode, UltraChrome Chroma Keyers with Input Delay, and Rave audio mixer, Carbonite enables your team to do more with less, delivering more high-quality content across platforms while maintaining an intuitive and reliable user experience.

In this article, we’ll explore some of the advanced features within the Carbonite Switcher series and how they can help your newscast stand out while reducing the pressure on your production teams.

Assemble complex scenes with confidence

Live news moves fast. Operators must handle multiple camera angles, graphics, and data-driven overlays without missing a beat. Unlike traditional switchers that require external gear or manual layering, Carbonite’s UltraScene tools simplify complex compositions, allowing you to build and recall intricate compositions — such as multi-box interviews, layered election graphics, or branded feeds — directly within the switcher. That means more polished visuals, fewer errors, and less pressure on your crew.

Publish to every platform without extra effort

Modern newsrooms are multiplatform by default. A story might need to go out simultaneously on air, social media, and the station’s live stream. But many switchers still treat vertical video as an afterthought, requiring post-production workarounds or dedicated gear.

Carbonite supports Output Rotation, enabling native horizontal and vertical outputs. Your team can create platform-specific versions on the fly, without added editing or staffing. That means your team can produce traditional broadcast and social-first versions without re-editing or extra resources.

Deliver a consistent, on-brand look

Your newsroom’s visual identity matters. Many switchers may require external systems or manual timing to execute transitions and recurring segment templates.

Carbonite helps maintain a consistent aesthetic with pre-programmed templates for common segments, such as weather, traffic, or breaking news. With Production Sequencer, Technical Directors can pre-build more complex sequences and trigger them step-by-step during the live show. That means smooth, error-free transitions, regardless of how fast-paced the show becomes.

Scale as your production grows

News operations are constantly adapting. Whether you’re adding remote guests, launching new digital channels, or expanding coverage, your tools shouldn’t hold you back. Many modern switchers still require hardware upgrades when production demands grow, which comes with significant costs and implementation time.

Carbonite’s modular architecture and software licensing model enable you to add capacity or functionality as needed, without the need to add or replace equipment. Combined with software upgrades, Carbonite switchers evolve with your newsroom, whether you’re adding remote guests, launching new platforms, or experimenting with new channels.

Create stunning virtual sets

In today’s visual-first media environment, virtual sets and augmented reality elements are increasingly common in news production. But the high-quality chroma keying and technology required often means expensive external gear or a complicated setup process.

Carbonite’s chroma-keying capabilities are built in, making it simple to replace green or blue screen backgrounds with polished, branded virtual environments. Operators can fine-tune key edges, suppress color spill, and adjust foreground settings directly from the switcher interface, ensuring clean, believable composites and virtual sets on air. Whether you’re creating immersive weather segments, virtual interview spaces, or AR-driven election graphics, Carbonite gives you complete creative control and broadcast-ready results right from the switcher interface.

Engage audiences with multiscreen displays

Modern newsrooms often feature large-format displays, video walls, or multiscreen sets, but managing these setups usually requires complex routing and precise coordination across multiple outputs and devices.

Carbonite’s Multiscreen functionality allows operators to easily map content across multiple displays, creating a unified visual experience. Carbonite controls all outputs from a single Canvas control layer, keeping video walls, banners, and studio monitors in perfect sync during live segments.

Intuitive control with TouchDrive panels

It’s crucial to have tools that help your team stay composed on-air, even during the most intense moments. Some switchers bury advanced functionality in complex menus or require specialized training to operate efficiently. Carbonite’s interface is purpose-built for the pressure of live news production — designed for speed, flexibility, and ease of use.

TouchDrive™ control panels, combined with Carbonite’s intuitive software UI, deliver a production experience that empowers operators at every level. Quick-touch actions to trigger macros and transitions, highly customizable workflows, real-time responsiveness, and a clean interface design help eliminate guesswork, reduce errors, and boost operator confidence.

TouchDrive TDx3 Panel (Image credit: Ross Video)

Introducing the Carbonite production switcher lineup

Ross Video’s Carbonite series of production switchers offers powerful, flexible, and scalable solutions tailored to the diverse demands of modern live production environments. Whether you’re working in a compact studio or a large-scale control room, there’s a Carbonite model engineered to meet your needs without compromise.

Carbonite Ultra is the flagship mid-sized production switcher built with versatility in mind. Compact yet feature-rich, it supports up to 3 M/Es, 4 MiniMEs, and multiple DVEs, keyers, and format conversion paths, making it ideal for a wide range of production scenarios. It's a reliable workhorse for broadcasters looking for high performance in a cost-effective form. Ideal for mid to large-size stations managing broadcast + digital. Flexible licensing model lets you scale features as needed. Simultaneously outputs for traditional and vertical video platforms. Delivers high-end production value without needing extra hardware.

is the flagship mid-sized production switcher built with versatility in mind. Compact yet feature-rich, it supports up to 3 M/Es, 4 MiniMEs, and multiple DVEs, keyers, and format conversion paths, making it ideal for a wide range of production scenarios. It’s a reliable workhorse for broadcasters looking for high performance in a cost-effective form.

Carbonite Ultra 60 elevates the capabilities of the Ultra series by offering increased I/O capacity—up to 60 inputs and 25 outputs. Designed for more demanding productions, it's a perfect fit for larger studios or multi-studio environments that need greater connectivity and future scalability. Built to handle complex, high-volume productions. Full feature set with maximum ME layers, MiniMEs, keyers, and more. Scales to the demands of regional or national broadcasters. Engineered for speed, reliability, and redundancy at scale.

elevates the capabilities of the Ultra series by offering increased I/O capacity—up to 60 inputs and 25 outputs. Designed for more demanding productions, it’s a perfect fit for larger studios or multi-studio environments that need greater connectivity and future scalability.

Ross Video's Carbonite Ultra 60 production switcher engine with the TouchDrive control surface. (Image credit: Ross Video)

Ultrix Carbonite combines the routing, audio mixing, and multi-viewing power of the Ultrix platform with the robust Carbonite switching engine. This hybrid system delivers an all-in-one production solution that minimizes rack space and cabling while maximizing workflow efficiency, making it particularly beneficial for facilities looking to modernize or consolidate their infrastructure. Hyperconverged production platform reduces complexity and equipment. Scale quickly and economically with functionality expansion via software licenses. Hybrid SDI/IP workflow support gives you flexibility and optionality. Ideal for centralizing multiple control rooms for shared infrastructure efficiency.

combines the routing, audio mixing, and multi-viewing power of the Ultrix platform with the robust Carbonite switching engine. This hybrid system delivers an all-in-one production solution that minimizes rack space and cabling while maximizing workflow efficiency, making it particularly beneficial for facilities looking to modernize or consolidate their infrastructure.

Whether you’re running a single-camera studio or coordinating a live, multi-studio newscast with AR graphics and digital outputs, there’s a Carbonite switcher built for your workflow. Each model shares the same intuitive control experience, powerful live production tools, and seamless integration with Ross infrastructure so you can grow without compromise.

Choosing the best model for a newsroom setting

In a newsroom production environment, speed, reliability, and workflow integration are crucial. In this context, Carbonite Ultra often presents the best balance of features and value. Its native compatibility with Ross OverDrive automation , streamlined control panel options, and ample M/E resources make it ideal for managing dynamic, fast-paced newscasts where operational simplicity and technical reliability are essential. Additionally, its compact footprint suits smaller control rooms, while still offering the performance needed for complex graphics and multi-camera setups.

However, for larger newsroom operations with multiple incoming feeds, remote contributions, or integrated master control, the Carbonite Ultra 60 or Ultrix Carbonite may be more appropriate.

These models offer enhanced flexibility and I/O scalability, enabling more robust routing and signal management without requiring separate infrastructure.

Why Carbonite works for news studios?

Carbonite isn’t just a switcher. It’s a newsroom production platform designed for the realities of live, multiplatform broadcasting. It helps your team:

Automate complex tasks with one-touch precision

Deliver consistent, branded visuals across every segment

Publish to linear, social, and digital channels simultaneously

Create virtual sets and multiscreen visuals with ease

Grow capabilities without changing gear

Reduce errors and stay on air—even when things change fast

Modern demands need modern tools. With Carbonite, your team moves faster, works smarter, and produces better content day after day.