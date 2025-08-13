IBC2025’s ‘IP Showcase on the Water’ Sets Its Course for Sept. 14

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the Video Services Forum (VSF) have released the full schedule for the IP Showcase on the Water presentation, taking place at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The one-day Sept. 14 event will be held on canal cruise boats launched from Strandzuid, near the convention center. Complimentary registration is now open to reserve a seat for any of the six one-hour cruises. Each cruise will accommodate up to 35 attendees and feature two 20-minute sessions from industry experts, for a total of 12 presentations. IP Showcase partners are also sponsoring the Flint Green Line, an industry initiative aimed at promoting more sustainable travel to IBC, the group said.

Top speakers from Appear, Alpha, Netgear, DirectOut, Nextera Video, Simplexity, Matrox Video, intoPIX, Lawo, Dolby Laboratories, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Grass Valley will present.

The lineup includes:

Session 1—Hybrid Live Production Workflows and Real-World ST 2110 Deployments.

Session 2—IP Infrastructure for IPMX and ST 2110 Networks and PKI and TLS in IPMX and NMOS.

Session 3—NMOS-Based Systems and the Evolution of NMOS for ST 2110 and IPMX.

Session 4—Interoperability and Video Profiles and Codec Options in IPMX.

Session 5—Aligning Flows and Channels and Real-World Dynamic Video and Audio Metadata Deployments.

Session 6—The Dynamic Media Facility and Media eXchange Layer (MXL).

“At IBC2025, the IP Showcase on the Water gives attendees a front-row seat to the evolution of IP media workflows,” Andrew Starks, AIMS board member and director of product management at Macnica, said. “This year’s presentations highlight key trends shaping the future of our industry—from the growing impact of the dynamic media facility to the continued advancement of IPMX and NMOS. It’s an opportunity to see how open standards are delivering on their promise of greater interoperability, scalability, and long-term flexibility across broadcast and Pro AV environments.”

Boats will depart on the hour from Strandzuid, located near RAI Amsterdam at Europaplein 22, 1078 GZ Amsterdam.

AIMS, AMWA and the VSF are also sponsoring the Flint Green Line to IBC2025. Setting out from London’s St. Pancras Station on Thursday, Sept. 11, the Green Line offers IBC attendees a low-carbon direct route to Amsterdam.

Attendees can register for the IP Showcase on the Water here.

The current IP Showcase on the Water presentation schedule is available here.

More information on the Flint Green Line to IBC2025 is available here.