Audinate To Show Latest Dante Developments For Broadcasters, AV Professionals At IBC2025

SURRY HILLS, Australia—Audinate Group will showcase how Dante supports next-generation productions from IP-based operations to cloud-enable collaboration by combining seamless integration, adaptable design and precise control for production environments during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“Broadcast and AV technologies are evolving faster than ever, and the future of production depends on platforms that can interoperate and scale across any application,” said Joshua Rush, chief marketing officer at Audinate.

“At IBC2025, we’re excited to demonstrate how the Dante platform empowers broadcasters, system designers and AV professionals to move beyond legacy infrastructure, simplifying network management, scaling production across any environment and delivering immersive audio and video experiences on-site, in the cloud, or across continents.”

Audinate will demonstrate:

Audio and interoperability with Dante Audio enhancements for Dante’s AES67 and ST 2110-30 implementation to strengthen integration with third-party systems, support more flexible network designs and ensure broadcast workflows remain aligned with changing needs.

The Dante Virtual Soundcard Pro, making its IBC debut, which brings higher channel counts and advanced configuration options to computer on Dante networks. The card offers a straightforward way to integrate workstations for recording and playback with traditional and virtualized production environments.

Dante Connect for remote production and AV, which enables native Dante audio for remote talent contribution, production monitoring and localization, demonstrated with SSL System T and Elgato Stream Deck Studio. Dante AV simplifies multicamera IP setups, delivering high-fidelity video at ultra-low latency. The company will offer a sneak peek at Iris camera control.

Dante Director and Dante Domain Manager simplify network management and monitoring, offering secure authentication on-premises or in the cloud. The Dante Managed API and Media Encryption provide flexible control, integration with custom systems and end-to-end secure signal transmission.

Audinate will also offer a full day of Dante training on Sept. 13 at the RAI convention center in room G105. The training schedule includes:

Dante Interoperability with ST 2110 and AES 67 from 10:30 a.m. till noon.

Dante Clocking Deep Dive, 1-2:30 p.m.

Advanced monitoring and control with Dante Director and Dante Domain Manager, 3-4:30 p.m.

See Audinate at IBC2025 Stand 8.A95.

