CLEAR-COM APPOINTS RACHEL ARCHIBALD AS DIRECTOR OF MARKETING

Clear-Com® has appointed Rachel Archibald as its new Director of Marketing, demonstrating the company’s continued investment in global marketing to support ongoing growth.

A veteran of the pro-audio industry, Archibald spent 17 years at Meyer Sound in increasingly senior marketing roles, culminating in 12 years as Director of Marketing. She led the global marketing and communications programs that contributed significantly to the company’s years of rapid growth, providing support for sales and organizational goals and enhancing brand equity and awareness.

Archibald also was instrumental in the development of the thought leadership conference TIDE for AVIXA, the producer of InfoComm; the conference explores the strategic impact of audiovisual technology and how creative implementations of AV can help solve today’s business challenges.

“Clear-Com is as committed as ever to growing its global business and developing more innovative communication solutions that help our customers stay connected,” said Bob Boster, President, Clear-Com. “Rachel’s extensive understanding of the pro-audio sector together with her proven, results-driven marketing experience will enable us to articulate our plans to our customers, partners and the wider industry effectively and efficiently. We are very pleased to welcome her to the Clear-Com team.”

“I’m excited to join a company with such an incredible commitment to customer support and manufacturing excellence,” Archibald added.

