Cerberus launches and delivers great content for the North American market at NAB 2019

NAB 2019, 6-11 April, Booth SL5624: Cerberus Tech has announced that it will present three revolutionary IP products at this year’s NAB Show. Cerberus will demonstrate innovative, IP-based contribution and distribution services with immediate returns, as well as hosting live demonstrations of its ‘next generation’ Livelink, which includes a hosted platform to enable its clients to manage everything online themselves for even greater control.



“NAB is where the content community gathers to share new ways of creating, distributing and monetizing content,” said Chris Clarke, CEO of Cerberus. “Attending the event alongside our partner, Open Broadcast Systems gives us the opportunity to share the revolutionary new ways our clients are operating to get ahead in an increasingly competitive space.”



Cerberus clients range from public service broadcasters to senior feature film directors and producers. Being launched to the North American market are three products:

Network 1: The reliable, flexible, cost effective alternative to fiber and satellite that's fast to set up and can be used as the primary method of distribution, or as backup.

The reliable, flexible, cost effective alternative to fiber and satellite that’s fast to set up and can be used as the primary method of distribution, or as backup. Livelink: The ideal IP based solution designed to move valuable live content from source to destination without reliance on traditional infrastructure.

Livelink App: Used by studio executives and creatives to retain control and direction of their production by being 'on set' from wherever they are in the world.

“Reaching the same worldwide delivery destinations as satellite and fiber, our Internet-based products are a more reliable, cost-effective and flexible alternative,” said Clarke. “Delivering live content is so complex, and we don't want to add to that burden. That's why we've purposefully designed our solutions to be simple to use, quick to set-up, and ensure you only ever pay for what you really need.”



About Cerberus Tech



Based in the UK, Cerberus Tech’s clients are major global players in TV, film and live events. Whether it’s a public service broadcaster, a pan-European telecommunications conglomerate, the oldest commercial network in the UK, senior feature-film producers or the latest live streaming from Silicon Valley, the need is always the same, reliable and flexible delivery of great content.



Providing contribution and distribution services, Cerberus Tech has a proven, Internet-based platform and is changing the way that content stakeholders from broadcasters to studio executives share and move live content.



Cerberus Tech offers the modern way to distribute content, clients are supported by flexible packages, which provide the right level of coverage to match customer expectation.



Discover more atwww.cerberus.tech



