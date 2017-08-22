Video Clarity to Demonstrate IP Test Solutions at IBC2017

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- Aug. 22, 2017 -- Video Clarity Inc., a provider of market-leading audio and video quality measurement and analysis systems, today announced a slate of demonstrations at IBC2017 that will showcase the capabilities of its IP-specific test solutions for honing IP production and delivery workflows.

"Transporting video signals over IP is already a reality for some media companies, while others are looking at how best to implement an IP-transport workflow. Whether you're already experimenting with IP or still in the planning phase, testing the effects of different equipment and delivery scenarios is critical to ensuring high-quality output," said Blake Homan, president and founder of Video Clarity. "With SMPTE ST 2110 on the cusp of approval, and with more and more IP-enabled, ST 2110-compliant products entering the market, IP testing will be the main focus for us at the show this year."

Video Clarity and PacketStorm Communications will demonstrate how manufacturers and program service providers can apply a comprehensive test system for the new SMPTE suite of standards for Professional Media over IP Networks (SMPTE ST 2110). The ST 2110 suite of standards (-10, -20, -21, -30, and -40) is currently in the final draft stage. The demonstration will feature a fully operational interactive demonstration of IP network transport, IP network emulation, media flow analysis, and quality and performance testing for uncompressed video, audio, and ancillary data.

In the demonstration, IP transport technology will come courtesy of Macnica Technology, whose transmit and receive solutions augment or replace today's SDI-based architectures for delivering multiple types of high-quality, contribution-level content. PacketStorm Communications will provide the IP network emulation to simulate actual network and media-over-IP analysis conditions to measure flow characteristics to ST 2110 based on ST 2110-21. Video Clarity's RTM real-time monitor will provide the source video playout and test the source against the network output. The RTM system plays uncompressed content while it continuously measures audio/video quality, as well as lip sync and loudness, and applies a user-set threshold for error events that are captured automatically for playback in a side-by-side comparison of the source and downstream program signal.

Video Clarity will also demonstrate two new IP products making their European debut at IBC2017.

First is ClearView IP, the newest member of the company's ClearView line of video quality analyzers. Designed for broadcast product manufacturers and programmers to use in their test labs, ClearView IP plays or records up to two channels of uncompressed video from a high-capacity testing server into a SMPTE-compliant network. ClearView IP can apply new IP standards and play while recording in the IP domain -- critically important features for being able to test video quality in a new IP world. Through either automation or straightforward desktop controls, video engineers can perform recording, automatic alignment, and highly accurate quality measurements that help them assess the progress of product development, set encoding parameters for program delivery, and evaluate various encoders among multiple vendors.

The second new IP product is ClearView Player IP, a high-capacity server specifically designed for use in an IP infrastructure, with record and playback functions for uncompressed video using new IP-related video transport standards. ClearView Player IP can record one channel and play back up to two channels of uncompressed video programming into a SMPTE-compliant network. Manufacturers and programmers rely on it to subjectively view video for quality or to feed the output to a processing engine for product testing and encoder prequalification. ClearView Player IP systems can also be deployed for broadcast- or venue-based playback when an uncompressed video source is required in an all-IP environment.

About Video Clarity Inc.

Video Clarity Inc. provides video content playback solutions and video quality analysis systems for broadcasters, video-processing equipment manufacturers, and entertainment entities that must deliver high-quality video to multiple screens and continually measure the audio and video quality of their products and services. Propelled by market-leading technology, Video Clarity solutions have been adopted the world over by major media networks; leading broadcast-product manufacturers; and educational, government, and research organizations. Video Clarity was founded in 2003, with headquarters in Campbell, California, and distribution worldwide. Additional information is available at http://videoclarity.com.

