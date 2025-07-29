MultiDyne To Spotlight VersaBrix Series Updates At IBC2025

KINGS PARK, N.Y.—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will feature the latest updates to its rugged VersaBrix (VB) Series modular fiber optic transport platform for broadcast and live production professionals worldwide during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The VersaBrix Series is designed for field, flypack and permanent installs. It can easily manage 12G/3G/HD-SDI to HDMI 2.0, analog/digital audio, Ethernet (1/10GbE), intercom, tally, genlock, timecode (all uncompressed and near-zero latency) over a single strand of fiber. From extending PTZ and POV cameras to moving bulk signals across a truck or venue over fiber, VersaBrix offers reliability and flexibility, the company said.

MultiDyne will feature a new sleek, all-white chassis option for all four VersaBrix form factors, the two-, four-, six- and 10-slot versions, making them well-suited to anywhere gear is vision on-camera, it said.

“VersaBrix is truly a Swiss Army knife for signal transport,” said Jesse Foster, director of strategic accounts and products at MultiDyne. “You can move up to 18x 12G-SDI or 9x 10GbE signals over a single fiber without touching compression. And with new features like PoE++, HDMI 2.0 and our modular customization tool, we’re making it easier than ever to spec the exact system you need whether you’re in a truck, on a campus or elsewhere that requires live broadcast.”

With its compact 1RU design and shallow 7¼-inch chassis depth, VersaBrix is perfectly suited for smaller environments like OB trucks and flypacks. It’s also a time-saver in temporary setups where copper cabling isn’t feasible, making deployment easier without sacrificing performance, the company said.

VersaBrix supports seamless integration with CCUs, routers and switchers. It can be used with standard single-mode fiber or SMPTE hybrid cable. The low voltage, rack-friendly solution can be remotely powered over fiber.

See MultiDyne at IBC Stand 2025 11.C12.

More information is available on the company’s website.