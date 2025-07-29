Leader to Feature T&M Equipment for Today’s Hybrid Workplace at IBC 2025

THATCHAM, U.K.—Leader Electronics of Europe will highlight its ability to provide test and measurement equipment regardless of format, application or market during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Leader will showcase solutions from its PHABRIX and LeaderPhabrix brands, including the LPX500 multichannel 4K waveform monitor and the ZEN-W Series advanced analyzers for the production market. It also will show the LT4670 sync pulse generation and NDI Checker, an NDI signal troubleshooting and monitoring software solution, the company said.

The LPX500 is a four-simultaneous-input waveform monitor with 100G-IP and 12G-SDI toolsets. Its feature set includes: simultaneous display of four 4K inputs, 4K and 2K inputs, HDR and SDR inputs, or SDI and IP inputs; optional extended 8-inch touchscreen; multiple screen layouts; and advanced an SDI Physical Layer Analysis (Eye and Jitter) option with support for SD/HD/3G/6G/12G-SDI.

Its new V1.1 software release will be demonstrated on the stand, adding 10G/25G/100G IP interfaces with SMPTE 2022-6, SMPTE ST 2110-10/20/20/31/40 with ST 2022-7, and AMWA NMOS. Optional software licenses are available supporting UHD/4K, HDR, 25G IP, 100G IP, EUHD (47.95-60p RGB YCbCr 444 formats) and SDI/IP AV test signal generation, it said.

The ZEN-W Series of advanced analyzers incorporates the Real-Time Communications (WebRTC) interface, enabling secure remote control and monitoring from a web-connected desktop or laptop computer. The series consists of two products: the LV5600W waveform monitor, which is a 3U high half-rack-width unit with an integral 7-inch touchscreen; and the LV7600W rasterizer, occupying a compact 1U and providing SDI as well as TMDS monitor outputs, Leader said.

The company will also show its LT4760 sync-pulse generator for broadcast applications. The unit is suitable for the full spectrum of SDI, IP and hybrid workflow requirements. The 1-rack-unit, full-rack synchronous signal generator is compatible with Black Burst/tri-level sync/PTP signals for both SDI and IP systems. It outputs PTP, GNSS, 4K/HD IP, 4K 12G, 3G/HD/SD SDI, analog synchronous signals, AES/EBU, audio word clock and LTC synchronized to analog video sync signals, it said.

Leader’s NDI Checker signal software is designed to troubleshoot and monitor NDI signals. It enables complete visibility across NDI networks. Visualization tools and diagnostic capabilities allow for the detection of issues before they become problems and for the maintenance of optimal signal quality and flawless production delivery, the company said.

“The extent to which broadcast is now a truly hybrid workplace in terms of its core technologies was underlined throughout last year’s IBC,” Leader CEO Hiroshi Kajita said. “With migration towards IP continuing to accelerate as we head toward IBC 2025, we look forward to presenting a range of T&M products that exemplifies our ability to support customers regardless of their current workflow needs or stage of business transformation.”

See Leader Electronics of Europe in IBC 2025 Stand 10.C01.

More information is available on the company’s website.