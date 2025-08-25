GlobalM to Showcase Next-Gen Live IP Video Transport at IBC2025

GENEVA—At the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15, GlobalM will showcase its fully software-defined video network (SDVN), engineered for transporting live IP video over any network. The company will demo new upgrades designed to simplify and modernize live video contribution and distribution, whether it’s over the public internet, 5G, LEO satellite, fibre, and cloud, with the low latency and high resilience required in professional production environments.

The GlobalM platform is cloud-native by design and runs on AWS, Oracle, Google Cloud, OpenStack, or Alibaba. For edge deployments, GlobalM offers appliance hardware in their GMX1 platform, supporting GPU-based encoding with NVIDIA technology. Real-time transport protocols include SRT, RIST, RTMP, HLS, MPEG-DASH, and RTP.

New for IBC is GMDC (GlobalM Device Control), a control API that enables port-to-port codec orchestration between the GlobalM platform and edge hardware. The live demo at IBC will run on the Matrox Monarch EDGE, showing how operators can remotely initiate, configure, and monitor encoding and decoding sessions directly from the GlobalM UI. This integration gives full end-to-end control over contribution and distribution workflows from a single interface.

This moves GlobalM beyond being a transport layer into a full-stack orchestration platform, combining cloud control with real-time media routing and device-level management, ideal for network operators, sports federations, news agencies, and broadcasters working across distributed environments, the company said.

Live Demos at IBC 2025 Will Feature:

Port-to-port codec orchestration via GMDC, integrated with Matrox Monarch EDGE.

Multi-cloud streaming, showing portability across Oracle, AWS, and OpenStack.

Seamless redundancy switching for uninterrupted live delivery during network failure.

Real-time exception monitoring and alerts for proactive fault resolution.

Dynamic cloud-based orchestration for bitrate control and adaptive routing.

Protocol bridging and interoperability, enabling clean integration with existing infrastructure and different protocols.

Unlike containerized clusters, GlobalM uses a containerless orchestration model based on native OS-level tools (systemd), which offers faster recovery, reduced overhead, and greater transparency, especially valuable in edge and remote workflows. Whether supporting remote commentary, contribution from stadiums, or global multi-feed distribution, GlobalM helps broadcasters move live video where it needs to go without relying on inflexible gateways, or high-cost legacy infrastructure, the company said.

“IBC is where we show what we’ve built and how it’s being used right now,” said Paul Calleja, CEO of GlobalM. “This isn’t a future roadmap. It’s proven, in production, and solving real-world problems.”

GlobalM will be exhibiting in Hall 3, Stand 3.C36.