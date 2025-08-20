Zixi to Showcase Advances in IP Video for Live Sports and Next-Gen Distribution at IBC 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.—At the 2025 IBC Show, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam, Zixi will demonstrate innovations that help content owners, broadcasters, sports leagues, service providers, and OTT platforms deliver live video with greater quality, security, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

Zixi will showcase solutions that address key challenges in live video workflows across three critical areas:

Contribute – Automating content acquisition, switching, and contribution.

Process – Normalizing and regionalizing content for any audience.

Deliver – Ensuring reliable IP distribution over satellite, fibre, and the internet at a lower cost.

The Zixi Platform supports a wide range of needs, including blackout restrictions, regionalized content delivery, multiple protocols, and diverse internet connectivity. By simplifying workflows and removing interoperability barriers, Zixi enables businesses to scale live video while reducing costs, the company said.

New Capabilities at IBC 2025

Zixi will unveil several innovations designed to expand interoperability and streamline live video workflows:

Zero Latency Frame Thinning for smooth streaming over congested networks.

Mobile application turning smartphones into Zixi-enabled cameras and encoders.

Modernized UI for Zixi Broadcaster.

ESNI (Event Scheduling Notification Interface) integration for precise switching using SCTE 224.

TAMS (Time Addressable Media Store) integration for rapid turnaround workflows, compliance, archiving, and collaboration.

SPTS (Single Program Transport Stream) Re-Multiplexing for regionalised delivery.

Partner Ecosystem & Podcast Studio

Zixi will highlight its rebranded partner ecosystem, built on interoperability and co-innovation, with partners including:

Uplynk – Delivering IP-based streaming workflows that replace satellite and fibre with scalable, personalized distribution.

Osprey Video – Offering professional-grade encoders and decoders that integrate with Zixi for reliable, low-latency IP video transport.

Videon – Providing edge computing capabilities through the LiveEdge Platform, optimised for REMI production, graphics, and advertising, seamlessly integrated with Zixi orchestration.

Zixi will also host a live meet-me room, allowing customers and partners to exchange content and showcase hands-on interoperability across IBC demos.

IBC Accelerator Programme

Zixi is participating as a vendor in the “Master Control Room in the Cloud” project , led by the BBC and RTE. This initiative explores orchestrating live event control across multiple vendors and clouds, including advanced stream handling such as audio track shuffling, standards conversion, and deep essence inspection.

Speaking Sessions include "The Future of Media Streaming: Ecosystems, AI and the New Content Economy" in Hall 4 on Friday, Sept. 12 and "Next Gen Streaming Infrastructure: How the Cloud is Coming of Age," Saturday, Sept. 13 in Hall 5. For more information on these events, visit https://show.ibc.org/content-everywhere-feature.

Zixi will be in Stand 5.A85.