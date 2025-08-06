Haivision to Showcase Remote and Field Production Solutions at IBC2025

MONTREAL—Haivision Systems Inc. has announced that it will slowcase its latest tech advances in live video contribution at IBC2025 from September 12-15 at Hall 2, Stand B32 in Amsterdam.

During the show, Haivision will be showing a comprehensive ecosystem of mobile video transmitters, video encoders, receivers, and cloud management solutions that are used by broadcasters worldwide to capture live sports, news, and events. From on-premise studio setups to fully remote, in-the-field live production workflows, the company said it's technologies provide a flexible and reliable foundation for users that deliver high-quality broadcasts in any environment.

More specifically, Haivision will present a complete range of solutions designed to streamline and improve live broadcast workflows. The company described these as follows:

Haivision Pro transmitters and the newly announced Haivision Falkon X2 compact mobile transmitter that delivers ultra-low latency, broadcast-quality video in 4K UHD and HD over bonded 5G, 4G, and IP networks.

The company will also be showing the latest updates to the Makito X4, its flagship high-performance video encoders and decoders for studio productions that deliver ultra-low latency, pristine-quality video in 4K UHD and HD.

In terms of distributing video to on-prem and cloud production workflows visitors can explore the Haivision StreamHub and Haivision SRT Gateway, two powerful solutions for IP video reception, decoding, routing, and protocol conversion across on-prem and cloud workflows.

Haivision Hub 360, the cloud-based master control solution that provides centralized management and monitoring of live video contribution devices and workflows.

Attendees can also see how production teams can use bonded cellular and private 5G networks to power mobile live video contribution in high-pressure broadcast environments. Demonstrations will showcase how Haivision Pro, Falkon X2, and the MoJoPro smartphone camera app are helping broadcasters power the world’s biggest sporting events and deliver news stories the world watches.

Haivision is also demonstrating its participation in the IBC Accelerator project “Conquering the Air (Waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky,” working alongside leading broadcasters and technology partners to explore how private 5G networks can transform remote production workflows.

Join Haivision at IBC2025 in Hall 2, Stand B32; meetings can be booked at https://www.haivision.com/events/ibc2025/ .