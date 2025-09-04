AJA Video To Show Newly Introduced Conversion, IP Video Solutions At IBC2025

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has unveiled new conversion and IP video solutions ahead of IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The new IP25-R Mini-Converter connects SMPTE ST 2110 networks with 4K SDI/HDMI infrastructures, and UDC-4K provides 12G-SDI/HDMI conversion, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD scaling and frame synchronization.

The AJA Video BRIDGE LIVE 12G-4 brings multi-channel UltraHD support to the BRIDGE LIVE line of IP video devices, while a free Desktop Software v17.6 update unlocks powerful new improvements for AJA’s KONA IP25 SMPTE ST 2110 I/O card, the company said.

“From day one, AJA’s main goal has been to bring customers practical solutions to common pipeline challenges. This mission has become even more critical given the complexity of modern workflows, between the growth in adoption of IP and higher resolution, higher frame rate, HDR production technologies,” said AJA president Nick Rashby. “IP25-R, UDC-4K and BRIDGE LIVE 12G-4 enable professionals to keep pace with the latest industry evolutions while maximizing legacy equipment, by making it easy to integrate a wide array of signal types and equipment into their pipelines.”

The IP25-R allows hybrid baseband/IP facilities to de-encapsulate SMPTE ST 2110 video, audio, and ancillary data seamlessly with frame-accurate synchronization for output to baseband 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 devices.

The Mini-Converter addresses demand for the conversion of SMPTE ST 2110 signals to HDMI 2.0 for confidence monitoring, playout and routing. IP25-R includes dual 10/25GbE network ports, two HDMI 2.0 outputs and four 12G-SDI BNC outputs. It can deliver low latency video up to 4K DCI with advanced HDR metadata.

AJA’s new UDC-4K Mini-Converter provides broadcast, production and AV professionals with a flexible toolset for handling a broad range of signals and equipment in the field. It enables 12G-SDI/HDMI 2.0 conversion, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD scaling, including frame rate conversion, and frame synchronization.

The new BRIDGE LIVE 12G-4 decreases per-channel video costs for multi-camera/source UltraHD IP video workflows. The high-density IP workflow solution supports a range of applications from synchronous, multi-channel video transport and contribution to backhaul, direct-to-audience streaming, remote production and distribution encoding. It offers a high-density IP workflow solution supporting a range of applications from synchronous, multi-channel video transport and contribution, to backhaul, direct-to-audience streaming, remote production and distribution encoding.

Desktop Software v17.6 expands the capabilities of the AJA KONA IP25. With the update, the IP video and audio PCIe I/O card supports Video+Key playout/TX per SMPTE ST 2110-20:2022 for combining program video with keyed graphics and titles. The upcoming release also adds KONA IP25 support for up to 4:4:4 12-bit 4K and selectable multiple ST 2110-30 audio streams per video modes for routing up to 16 channels.

See AJA Video Systems at IBC2025 Stand 7.B19