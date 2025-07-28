Cobalt Digital to Feature Plug-and-Play ST 2110 Solutions at IBC 2025

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.—Cobalt Digital is heading to IBC 2025 with an expanded lineup of IPMX-compliant products and solutions that highlight its simple plug-and-play approach to SMPTE ST 2110.

Cobalt will showcase its lineup of converters, encoders, audio monitors and multiviewers available in a variety of form factors, ranging from openGear cards to standalone units, all designed to reduce complexity without compromising performance.

“Our IBC lineup is all about flexibility and scalability,” Suzana Brady, senior vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital, said. “Whatever our customers need—whether it's SDI, IP or compressed formats—our solutions are designed to integrate and adapt.”

At IBC, Cobalt will debut two new models within its SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 compact mini converter series: the SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-4Hi/4Sio and SAPPHIRE BBG-2110-2Hi2Ho/4Sio. Both IPMX compliant models feature HDMI inputs and the latter features two bidirectional signal paths.

Engineered for demanding workflows, these whisper-quiet SAPPHIRE devices deliver low-latency IP conversion with support for 10G/25G Ethernet, audio sample rate conversion and asynchronous audio mixing.

The company will also show its PACIFIC 9992-ENC flexible MPEG-2/AVC/HEVC encoder, which is now fully supports ST 2110-20 (baseband) and an ST 2110-22 option for JPEG-XS video. The encoder can be directly deployed in an IPMX facility for local encoding, low-latency internet transport using RIST or in traditional ASI workflows without having to deploy separate gateway devices.

Capable of handling up to four signals up to 1080p60, or one 4K signal, each channel can be individually selected between SDI and ST 2110. The card also allows for full asynchronous operation (IPMX-compatible) or IPMX operation via Cobalt’s INDIGO 2110-DC-02 factory-installed option for SMPTE ST 2110. This flexibility enables users to mix SDI, ST 2110 and IPMX feeds within a single platform.

Cobalt also will introduce a new base model of its ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor with a single-button interface for ultra-simple operation. The new model complements existing units, supporting the same input options, including: 2xSDI up to 12G or MADI, 2 SFP for SDI over fiber, AES, balanced analog audio and GPI for automation.

The company also will showcase the ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE bidirectional audio embedder/deembedder router card with 12G, SDI, MADI, AES and Dante inputs and outputs.

Cobalt also will show its UltraBlue MV-SW Multiviewer with multiple new features. This software-based multiviewer supports all of the compressed flavors and uncompressed IP/SDI inputs and scalable output options, allowing the multiviewer to evolve alongside customers’ requirements. UltraBlue is also available as a turn-key server and features support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application.

See Cobalt Digital at IBC 2025 Stand 8.D83.

More information is available on the company’s website.

