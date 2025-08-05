Grass Valley to Showcase Latest GV Media Universe Innovations at IBC2025

MONTREAL—Grass Valley will bring its Grass Valley Media Universe (GVMU) to IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center, with major new innovations that cover every stage of the media production workflow.

Alongside its GV Alliance partners, the company will demonstrate end-to-end solutions used by media organizations worldwide.

The company will showcase core products such as the newly updated Karerra and K-Frame VXP production switchers and the refreshed LDX-100 series camera range, including the new LDX 180 Super 35 system camera, as part of the broader GVMU ecosystem.

Fresh from its launch at NAB Show in April, the LDX 180 camera will make its European debut in Amsterdam. Leveraging an in-house-developed 10K Super 35 Xenios imager, the new camera combines true cinematic depth of field with the speed and precision required for live production, giving media companies the ability to redefine storytelling with native UHD output. Grass Valley will also preview a new addition to the LDX portfolio exclusively at IBC2025, Grass Valley said.

Grass Valley will also show the K-Frame VXP production switcher and Karerra V2 control panels, which debuted at IBC2024 and are now available. The virtualized systems are designed for production teams working in space- and budget-conscious environments, it said.

Debuting at IBC2025 is a new networking portfolio that seamlessly connects traditional SDI and IP workflows whether used as a high-density gateway or as a bridge to the AMPP GRID fabric. It delivers scalability, density and efficiency for virtualized workflows.

GVMU’s ability to orchestrate the entire production chain—from first cue to final cue—will be demonstrated by major new developments in integrated replay and end-to-end production automation.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside upgrades to the LiveTouch X replay system and the Framelight X ingest and content management platform, Grass Valley will showcase how the core capabilities of AMPP OS are providing tightly integrated workflows that reduce effort, increase flexibility and deliver measurable efficiency, the company said.

The company will also showcase its instantly deployable playout and FAST offerings that provide media organizations with the tools to launch, adapt and scale. These solutions were developed in close collaboration with key GV Alliance partners, it said.

See Grass Valley at IBC2025 Stand 9.A01.

More information is available on the company’s website.