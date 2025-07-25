Witbe to Unveil Agentic AI and Advances in Test Automation at IBC202

Witbe has announced that it will unveil its Agentic AI solution and highlight a number of new innovations and partnerships during IBC2025, which will be held in Amsterdam between Sept. 12 and 15, 2025.

“IBC is a key opportunity for us to connect with the European broadcast and streaming community. We’re excited to share how our technology continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Marie-Véronique Lacaze, co-founder and president at Witbe. “This year, we’re proud to introduce Witbe Agentic AI, a defining step forward for our industry. It’s about giving providers the power to deliver the highest-quality experiences at scale while making testing and monitoring more intelligent and collaborative for the evolving challenges of modern video delivery.”

Witbe Agentic AI, its new intelligent automation system, is designed to expand the capabilities of automated testing and monitoring for video service providers.

Developed with a Gen-AI-first, human-in-the-loop architecture that integrates human expertise with machine learning, Witbe’s Agentic AI dramatically reduces manual effort, is highly adaptable, and enables QA teams to keep pace with the rapid evolution and complexity of today’s streaming services, the company reported.

Witbe Agentic AI builds on Witbe’s proven technology by introducing adaptive, goal-oriented agents that make workflows smarter, more flexible, and easier to scale. Fully integrated with existing Witbe solutions, it empowers QA, engineering, and operations teams to deliver consistent, high-quality viewing experiences across real devices and networks, even as services and features evolve, the company explained.

During IBC2025, Witbe will also be showing its Virtual NOC, an advanced, collaborative workspace that enables broadcasters and service provides to remotely test, monitor, and troubleshoot across real devices—from legacy set-top boxes to the latest smart TVs and apps.

Accessible from any web browser, the Virtual NOC delivers real-time user experience insights through an intuitive mosaic view, customizable dashboards, and scenario automation. Its new interface is designed for true collaboration, allowing teams to tailor their workspace, filter devices, create clusters on the fly, and record video clips during testing or live operations. With support for single sign-on, unlimited users, and granular permissions, the Virtual NOC helps QA, engineering, and operations teams work smarter together to ensure flawless viewer experiences.

Another highlight is Witbe’s partnership with TAG Video Systems. Their combined solutions deliver true source-to-screen monitoring by combining real-device quality automation with real-time content matching and latency measurement.

Proven during the 2025 Super Bowl, this integration bridges the gap between network-level delivery and on-screen performance. For providers, it means technologies that communicate seamlessly to deliver a single, actionable view of the entire video delivery path—helping QA, engineering, and operations teams detect and resolve issues faster.

In addition, Witbe will be showcasing its Ad Monitoring and Ad Matching technology, which detects and diagnoses ad delivery issues in FAST, AVOD, and live content and Witbe’s Video Mobile Automation, which provides simplified, effortless testing on real devices.