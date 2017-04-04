Pronology mRes Captures Best-In-Class, Uncompressed 4k Video with Bluefish444 Technology

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 4, 2017 - Pronology (NAB Booth SL11807), a leading media asset management and tapeless workflow solutions developer, and Bluefish444(NAB Booth SL10021), manufacturer of the industry's highest-quality 4K/2K/HD/SD video cards, announced that Pronology's mRes standalone multi-resolution encoder is now shipping exclusively with Bluefish444's Epoch | 4K Supernova S+ I/O video card. To create a best-in-class, integrated capture solution, Pronology partnered with Bluefish444 to develop a capture workflow that ensures that multiple channels of video are encoded with the utmost reliability and quality without ever missing a frame.

For productions that require different codecs, wrappers and resolutions, mRes, Pronology's first standalone encoder, seamlessly records multiple channels of video per SDI or IP input channel prior to compression and wrapping, without missing a frame of action: a high-resolution media file, an edit proxy and a live web-streamable proxy can all be recorded simultaneously.

"The Bluefish444 Epoch is the best video capture card on the market," says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. "We've worked with other manufacturers' cards in the past and the Epoch is by far the most robust. In terms of development support for mRes, we have had tremendous product support from the team at Bluefish444. The company has been able to rapidly respond and improve enhancements to the card at our request. We're looking forward to working with them as we begin evaluating some of the new products that they will introduce at this year's NAB."

The Epoch | 4K Supernova S+ can capture and playout video resolutions and frame rates commonly used in production at the highest quality. Epoch | 4K Supernova S+ provides flexibility and performance, with four industry standard BNC video connectors that each allows 3G/2K/HD/SD SDI input or output, a fifth BNC for SDI monitoring and a dedicated sixth genlock BNC. With built-in bidirectional connectivity, developers using the Bluefish444 SDK, like Pronology with mRes, can choose whether they want the BNCs to be input, output, 4K, 2K, HD or SD. In 2K/HD/SD video modes, each BNC connector can be any frame rate frequency of their choosing.

"The mRes encoder maximizes the multi-card and multi-channel features of our hardware and SDK," says Craige Mott, managing director of Bluefish444. "Pronology has developed a great product in mRes and combined with our Epoch board, we deliver a robust and easily integrated solution for production workflows."

The mRes standalone encoder integrates with the leading NLE systems from Avid, Apple and Adobe, allowing production teams to acquire content in many different codecs, including DNxHD, ProRes, XDCam and AVC-Intra, with various wrappers at most frame rates. mRes also works seamlessly with most storage systems, including Avid(r) ISIS and Small Tree. It was most recently used at the 89th Annual OSCARS.

About Pronology

Pronology's digital asset management tools simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today's file-based workflows by offering a single platform that unifies the production process from acquisition to archive. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.

About Bluefish444

Bluefish444 is the manufacturer of the industry's highest-quality uncompressed 4K/2K/HD/SD video cards for the Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems. Its video cards are used in broadcast, feature film and post-production markets for editing, animation, compositing, color correction, restoration, digital intermediate, 3D and IPTV applications. Bluefish444 cards have been used on award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos and sports events worldwide and the company's range of video cards are incorporated in video servers, encoders, decoders and character generator solutions by numerous 3rd party OEM manufacturers, in addition to other niche and mainstream applications. Founded in 1998, Bluefish444 is a division and brand name of Bluefish Technologies Pty Ltd., which is based in North Melbourne, Australia. Its products are distributed via an extensive sales channel of OEMs, dealers, and system integrators globally. For further information, visit bluefish444.com.