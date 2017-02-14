Artel Video Systems Joins Alliance for IP Media Solutions

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Feb. 14, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today announced the company's participation in the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS).

AIMS represents the interests of broadcast and media companies as well as technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

"AIMS' dedication to facilitating the creation and adoption of new IP standards, by supporting the activities of standards bodies, aligns with Artel's mission," said Mike Rizzo, President and CEO, Artel Video Systems. "As an industry leader of multimedia delivery solutions, Artel looks forward to participating actively in AIMS activities. Both our company and our customers will benefit as we accelerate the development of advanced IP services and solutions to meet the unique requirements of broadcasters and others deploying mission-critical multimedia systems."

"We are very pleased to welcome Artel Video Systems to the AIMS community," said Michael Cronk, AIMS Board Chair. "Artel joins the growing ranks of companies around the world that are realizing the benefits of collaborating on a single set of standards-based IP protocols. As an AIMS member, Artel will help us drive momentum forward toward the implementation of practical solutions that enable the migration to all-IP workflows."

At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel will showcase new IP-based solutions from its InfinityLink and flagship DigiLink media transport platforms. Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth N4511 to learn more.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

