Professional Graphics Operator James Stevens Uses AJA Corvid 88 with Ross XPression System to Boost Live Graphics Streams

AJA Video Systems’ Corvid 88 video and audio I/O card for developers is supported in the new Ross XPression Quad Real-Time Motion Graphics System. Longtime XPression user James Stevens is an LA-based graphics operator and early adopter of this latest Corvid 88-powered configuration.

“I’ve been using the XPression for several years and it has always been a powerful graphics system. However with the XPression Quad and Corvid 88, I am now able to provide for four output channels of live graphics via one system! It is an impressive advancement in graphics technology by Ross Video and AJA,” said Stevens.

Having worked on an extensive number of television programs, including American Idol, The CMA Awards and Chelsea, Stevens recently welcomed the opportunity to utilize the new XPression Quad on a high-profile live broadcast event. The complex technical aspects of the production tapped the power and versatility of the Corvid 88. One of the XPression Quad’s four channels was used for keyable lower thirds, bugs and locator graphics; another for mortices, a third channel for a logo loop; and a fourth channel for a countdown clock. The live graphics were delivered at 720p resolution at 59.94 fps, though the system also supports four output channels at up to 1080p and 4K delivery.

Stevens emphasized, “Graphics play a very important role in live event broadcasts. Many are data-driven with real-time results coming in on the fly. Live sports and awards shows are among the most graphic-intensive, featuring anything from a score ticker and stats, to nominee identifiers and social media integration. With the XPression Quad and Corvid 88, graphics operators are better prepared to meet the ever-increasing demand for graphics on live events.”

The XPression Quad is now fully integrated with AJA’s Developer drivers, enabling graphics professionals to configure XPression Quad solutions with Corvid 88 cards. This new level of support enables up to four channels of live content to be streamed on XPression Quad, doubling the previous two stream capacity. At IBC 2016, multiple XPression Quad systems will be running with Corvid 88 as part of a virtual set workflow demonstration at the Ross stand 11.C10 showcasing multiple HD channels as well as a 4K/UltraHD implementation, and AJA will be showcasing Corvid 88 at stand 7.F11.

About Corvid 88

Corvid 88 is designed for AJA developer partners to access up to eight bidirectional simultaneous streams on a single PCIe card, making it perfect for ingest and playout servers as well as channel-in-a-box systems. Maximize video and audio I/O capacity and configure each SDI connection individually as input or output and mix formats for up to 8 HD or SD channels on a single card. Combine SDI connections for 4K/UHD channels, to boost flexibility and future-proof workflows.

About Ross Video

Relentlessly innovating, the vision of Ross Video is to lead the world in video production solutions by delivering the world’s widest range of products and services for augmented reality and virtual sets, mobile and live-event, real-time motion graphics, cameras, camera tracking, and camera robotics, workflow management for news, assets and social media, production switchers, routers and other infrastructure systems, and more.

All Ross employees are empowered to provide “whatever it takes” customer service, even down to renting helicopters when necessary to deliver needed parts and service. Ross has worldwide reach with sales office locations throughout Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Singapore with more office openings planned in the future.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.