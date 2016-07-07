Viaccess-Orca Appoints Cedric Hardouin to Lead R&D

PARIS -- July 7, 2016 --Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in video content protection and delivery solutions, and a subsidiary of the Orange Group, today announced that the company has appointed Cedric Hardouin as its Executive Vice President of Research and Development. In his new role, he will be responsible for managing Viaccess-Orca's development teams in France and Israel, with a focus on rolling out next-generation security and engagement solutions for some of the world's largest operators.

Throughout his career, Cedric Hardouin has held executive positions with several technology companies, including Canal+ Technologies, where he led the organization's middleware activities. He comes to Viaccess-Orca from the Kudelski Group, where he was responsible for engineering at the subsidiary SmarDTV. Previously, Cedric Hardouin also served as CTO of LogiWays.

"We are delighted to announce that Cedric is joining our executive team," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "With his long history in both CAS and middleware, we believe he is the right choice to lead our R&D efforts and drive our technology to even greater heights."

"Joining Viaccess-Orca is an honor for me, and I look forward to learning from the highly experienced management team, which has a solid vision for a very bright future," commented Cedric Hardouin. "This, combined with the enthusiasm and innovative spirit shown company wide, made making the move to Viaccess-Orca an easy decision."

Cedric Hardouin graduated from École nationale supérieure d'Electronique, Informatique et de Radiocommunications and holds an MBA from IAE Paris.

