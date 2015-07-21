Leon Silverman to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Hollywood Post Alliance

Leading trade organization honors esteemed post production executive with special award on the 10th anniversary of the Hollywood Post Alliance Awards

July 21, 2015 (Los Angeles, CA) The Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) has announced that it will present Leon Silverman with one of the organization's highest honors, the HPA Lifetime Achievement Award. Given at the discretion of the HPA Board of Directors and a select committee, the Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual whose contributions have brought about significant change in the field of post production. Silverman will receive the award at the HPA Awards gala on November 12, 2015, at the Skirball Center in Los Angeles, California.

In announcing the award, Barbara Lange, Executive Director of Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and HPA, commented, "It is a delight to honor Leon on this, the 10th anniversary of the HPA Awards. The award shines a light on his role in the organization, his significant contributions to the post production industry, and his unfailing support of the vision of so many filmmakers. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Leon as we crafted the formal consolidation of HPA with SMPTE. While he is consistently insightful, what I enjoy most about working with him is the passion he brings to every endeavor, and his championship of the industry that he loves. This award honors Leon's creativity, focus and dedication to navigating new and sometimes unchartered territories which is an inspiration to us all."

In 2002, Silverman spearheaded a coalition of post production executives to help launch the Hollywood Post Alliance. Originally envisioned as a place where individuals and companies would share information, build a community voice, and provide education, the HPA quickly established its role as an important trade organization. Known for its celebration of the creative community in its HPA Awards and the highly respected HPA Technology Retreat, the HPA has grown under his stewardship, and is about to formalize an alliance with SMPTE. "Joining forces with SMPTE is about the future of our creative industry, its people and the technology that increasingly fuels it," said Silverman. "HPA within SMPTE provides common ground for those who create content and for those who create tools and standards to share their needs and their dreams."

Leon Silverman

A Chicago native, Leon arrived in Los Angeles shortly after his college graduation with a goal and passion to work at the iconic Compact Video. Knocking on its doors for more than 4 months, in 1977 he landed a job in their shipping and receiving department, rising through the ranks to eventually lead Compact's Sales and Marketing efforts. In 1982, following Compact's founder, Silverman and several of his colleagues joined Pacific Video, which through mergers and a public offering became LaserPacific Media Corporation. His time there was marked by groundbreaking technological innovation in the midst of a changing post production environment that featured the launch of crucial developments in industry workflow, including the beginning of non linear editorial, digital compression, the launch of high definition and the growth of digital motion picture finishing. In 2003, LaserPacific was acquired by Eastman Kodak. In 2004, Silverman was named President of LaserPacific Media Corporation and simultaneously served Kodak as a Vice President of Entertainment Imaging and the Director of Strategic Business Development, Entertainment Imaging Services.

In 2009, Silverman was named General Manager, Digital Studio for the Walt Disney Studios. In that role, he oversees Digital Studio Services, which provides on-lot digital infrastructure including editorial and sound post production services, digital platform distribution services, and workflow expertise as part of Studio Operations. He has overseen the construction of a new on-lot portfolio at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank that includes the Digital Studio Center housed in the Studio's Production Building, a new editorial center in the Frank G Wells Building, and one of the industry's first digital review theaters equipped with High Dynamic Range (HDR) laser projection capability.

The Digital Studio Center, which opened in December 2012, is a 26,000 square foot facility dedicated to digital content workflows, picture and sound editorial/design, and globally connected creative collaboration.

For over 30 years, Silverman has successfully introduced new post production technology, services and workflows to Hollywood's creative and studio community. He has been recognized with industry accolades, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering Development for his contributions to LaserPacific's Electronic Laboratory and, again, for the development of LaserPacific's SuperComputer assembly process. While at Disney, he has received 6 Disney Inventor Awards for patent pending inventions relating to motion picture workflow.

Silverman was a founder of the Hollywood Post Alliance and has served as President since its inception. He is currently serving as Governor at Large, and has served two terms as a Governor for the Hollywood Region of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), where he was named a Fellow of the Society in November of 2003. He is an Associate Member of the American Society of Cinematographers, an Affiliate Member of the American Cinema Editors and was recently invited as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On receiving the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Award, Silverman said, "I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from the HPA, the organization that is so close to my heart, and from the community that has helped to define my career. I am grateful for the many brilliant and generous mentors, colleagues and collaborators who continue to inspire me. I am constantly reminded that what we achieve in our industry, we have achieved by working closely together as a community. To be part of the exhilarating and sometimes daunting backdrop against which we work is an uncommon pleasure and honor itself, and I enjoy every day of the journey. My sincerest thanks to the HPA and to all of those who have helped me my entire life and every day - I so appreciate your support, guidance and recognition. I will treasure this award."

In addition to the Lifetime Achievement honors, winners in 12 craft categories, special awards for Creativity and Innovation, and the Engineering Excellence Award will be bestowed at the HPA Awards gala on November 12th at the Skirball Center.

