Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame to Honor New Inductee Class Tonight

NEW YORK—Actresses Drew Barrymore and Sheryl Lee Ralph and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro are among the 15 broadcast, cable and streaming TV influencers, innovators and shining lights to be inducted this evening into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Award-winning actress, director, producer and businesswoman Barrymore, host and executive producer of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and co-founder of the production company Flower Films. Special presenter Valerie Bertinelli will induct Barrymore.

Pitaro will receive the Hall of Fame’s Chairman’s Award. Pitaro is responsible for ESPN’s portfolio of sports content, products and experiences across all of Disney’s platforms worldwide.

Ralph, an actress, producer, advocate and Emmy Award winner for her role in Warner Bros. Television’s “Abbott Elementary,” will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Humanitarian Award in recognition of her career as well as her philanthropic work via the DIVA Foundation.

A special award will be presented for the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” which celebrates its 60th anniversary on air in November. Produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures, the series streams on Peacock.

One of the longest-running scripted television programs in the world, the show will be honored with the Hall of Fame’s Iconic Show Award. The award will be presented to executive producer Ken Corday. Producers and cast members, including Deidre Hall, will accept.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo, hosts of “Live with Kelly & Mark,” will serve as special presenters, inducting their longtime executive producer Michael Gelman.

The evening will be hosted by “CBS This Morning” and “NFL Today” host Nate Burleson and ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor Elle Duncan.

Here’s the full list of honorees:

George Cheeks, chair, TV Media, Paramount.

Kristin Dolan, CEO, AMC Networks.

Richard A. “Dick” Foreman, president of Richard A. Foreman Associates Inc.– RAFAMEDIA

Michael Gelman, executive producer, “Live with Kelly & Mark,” Disney/ABC.

Melani Griffith, chief growth officer, Google Fiber, who will receive the Technology Leadership Award.

David Kline, former president, Spectrum Reach, and executive vice president, Charter Communications.

Mark Marshall, chairman of Global Advertising & Partnerships at NBCUniversal.

Arthur Smith, chairman and CEO of A. Smith & Co. Productions; and Chairman, Tinopolis USA.

Jon Steinlauf, former chief of U.S. Advertising Sales Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Sandra Stern, vice chairman of Lionsgate Television Group.

Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media at Sinclair.

“The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame is proud to recognize this extraordinary group of leaders, innovators, and creative pioneers who have shaped the media landscape in profound ways,” said Hall of Fame Chairman Charlie Weiss. “Each honoree has not only excelled in their field but has also driven meaningful change across the industry. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements, hear their inspiring journeys and honor their lasting impact on this special night.”

The Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame class of 2025 joins the ranks of more than 400 honorees.

“This year’s honorees are notable for so many reasons, including the remarkable diversity of experience they bring to our stage and the evolution they have led in media throughout the course of their careers,” said Allison Markert, vice president, global head of strategy and operations at Future B2B. “From entrepreneurs to global leaders to creative visionaries—both behind and in front of the camera- the class of 2025 has it all.”

A portion of the net proceeds from the Hall of Fame gala is donated to The Broadcasters Foundation of America, a charitable organization that provides anonymous financial grants to broadcasters and their families who are in acute need due to critical illness or accident, advanced age, death of a spouse or other serious misfortune.

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is also a beneficiary. The Paley Center leads discussions about the cultural, creative and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public.

Future B2B is the parent company of TV Tech.