Cable Hall of Fame Sets 2026 Class of Honorees

The Cable Hall of Fame event returns to New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on April 23, 2026.

DENVER—The Syndeo Institute at the Cable Center has announced the six industry trailblazers it will honor at the 29th annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration, a red-carpet event set for April 23, 2026, at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.

“With passion, integrity and commitment, our 2026 Cable Hall of Fame class members have dedicated their careers to help shape our industry,” said Michael Willner, chairman and CEO of Penthera Partners and chairman of Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center’s board of directors. “We look forward to recognizing their contributions at the Hall of Fame celebration.”

The 2026 honorees, selected for their leadership and impact inthe connectivity, content and media industries, are:

Adaptive Spirit, a Denver-based organization and industry event raising funds for the U.S. Paralympic Ski Team.

Lou Borrelli, CEO, National Content & Technology Cooperative.

Kristin Dolan, CEO, AMC Networks.

Dave Fellows, former chief technology officer, Comcast, and past chair, Cable TV Pioneers.

Amy Mclean, editorial director, Cablefax/Access Intelligence.

Curtis Symonds, president, HBCU GO TV.

Since 1998, 171 individuals, organizations or cable TV programs have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

“We are pleased to welcome these six extraordinary honorees to the Cable Hall of Fame and are excited to celebrate their achievements, creativity and leadership in New York this April,” said Diane Christman, president and CEO, Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center.

For more information on the Cable Hall of Fame, click here.