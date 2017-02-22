Suitcase TV Showcasing IP-based Flyaway at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Suitcase TV Ltd will feature its Iphrame Flyaway IP-based production system at the 2017 NAB Show. This highly portable system enables real-time, ultra-low latency production on the fly, and can be set up very quickly. This efficiency allows users to cover more events for less money without sacrificing quality.

Based on Suitcase TV’s software-based remote architecture framework, Iphrame combines IP, ASI and SDI signals and manages all video, audio and graphics on standard IT hardware, eliminating the need for additional hardware to manage those functions.

The Iphrame Flyaway incorporates Suitcase’s time lock functionality, which uses PTP reference clocks to ensure that all sources and processes are accurately time stamped on site. There is no need to return sources because all switching is done on site.

The Iphrame Flyaway can be connected to a broadcast facility via any standard IP link, and then SDI cameras, feeds and audio sources plug right in. Because it’s packaged in a compact, rigid, and weatherproof case that is easily stowed, Iphrame is easily transported and can be online in minutes.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Suitcase TV will be in boothSL5825. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.