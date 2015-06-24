Register Now for the Aug. 5-6 Technology Leadership Cloud Summit

Stacey Decker, chief technology officer of WGBH-TV.

RALEIGH, N.C.—NewBay Media—publisher of Broadcasting & Cable, TV Technology, Multichannel News, and other professional journals serving the media and entertainment industries—is hosting the inaugural Technology Leadership Cloud Summit, a new event designed to explore the world of cloud services for HD video content creation, storage and multiplatform distribution.

This VIP, invitation-only event for technical executives and managers at TV stations, networks, and media and entertainment operations is scheduled for Aug. 5-6 at the Raleigh Marriott City Center Hotel. Hotel rooms and meals are covered for qualified attendees.

Featured keynote speakers at this inaugural Technology Leadership Cloud Summit will include Stacey Decker, chief technology officer of WGBH-TV, and Jimmy Goodmon, vice president and general manager of the New Media Group at Capitol Broadcasting Co. in Raleigh. The event also will feature multiple, interactive panel discussions on cloud technology and an exclusive VIP tour of a nearby media-oriented cloud data center.

An off-the-record event with no outside press in attendance, the Technology Leadership Cloud Summit will be an intense networking and educational opportunity, with real-world, hands-on cloud technology users and industry opinion leaders, all gathering together to discuss the impact, advancements, strategies, and challenges that cloud services are bringing to their operations, business models, and plans for the future.

Panel discussions will focus on such real-world topics as:

· The Challenges of Video Processing in the Cloud

· Content Storage, Retrieval, and Monetization

· File-Based Workflows in the Cloud

· Private, Public, and Hybrid Cloud Models

Attendance is limited to ensure a quality experience